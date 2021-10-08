3A/4A Football: Missed opportunities cost Kelso in loss to Skyview

KELSO — Kelso had it’s chances against Skyview on Thursday, but the Hilanders couldn’t take advantage of those opportunities to make the Storm pay. With two looks inside the 10-yard line in the first half, the Hilanders came up scoreless and despite a charge in the second half, fell to the Storm 35-14.

“Anytime you’re playing a good football team, turnovers get magnified for sure,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “That’s something that we knew coming in and talked about, talked about, talked about and then obviously it’s frustrating when they happen.”

Kelso had a chance to make the to make Skyview pay for one of their turnovers in the first quarter. After Jaydin Knapp put the Storm up 7-0 early on an 18-yard touchdown run, Kelso fumbled the ensuing kickoff and gave it back to the Storm, but forced one of their own to take possession back.

The Hilanders then took advantage of some costly Skyview penalties to work the ball down near the goal line. Then turnovers reared there head again as Kelso fumbled on the 1 and came up scoreless.