3A/4A Football: Missed opportunities cost Kelso in loss to Skyview

KELSO — Kelso had it’s chances against Skyview on Thursday, but the Hilanders couldn’t take advantage of those opportunities to make the Storm pay. With two looks inside the 10-yard line in the first half, the Hilanders came up scoreless and despite a charge in the second half, fell to the Storm 35-14.
“Anytime you’re playing a good football team, turnovers get magnified for sure,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “That’s something that we knew coming in and talked about, talked about, talked about and then obviously it’s frustrating when they happen.”
Kelso had a chance to make the to make Skyview pay for one of their turnovers in the first quarter. After Jaydin Knapp put the Storm up 7-0 early on an 18-yard touchdown run, Kelso fumbled the ensuing kickoff and gave it back to the Storm, but forced one of their own to take possession back.
The Hilanders then took advantage of some costly Skyview penalties to work the ball down near the goal line. Then turnovers reared there head again as Kelso fumbled on the 1 and came up scoreless.
After a lengthy 17-play drive that took over nine minutes off the clock, Knapp found the end zone again, leaving just over a minute on the clock. That’s when Judah Calixte broke off a 68-yard run down inside the Skyview 10. But four shots at the end zone came up empty and the Hilanders missed another opportunity just before the break.
“Those are big plays, and we always talk about that a football game comes down to about five or six plays but you don’t know which five or six,” Amrine said. “Momentum definitely switched and against a really good team, they can take advantage of it, they have home run players.”
Knapp was that home run player for the Storm on Thursday. Knapp carried the ball 12 times for 204 yards and four scores on the night as they Hilanders couldn’t find a way to stop the Skyview running back. Knapp broke off for his third rushing touchdown from 50 yards out after the Storm held Kelso to a three-and-out to start the second half.
“(Knapp) and (Gabe Martin) are both college-level players, there’s no question,” Amrine said commending the Storm’s running back tandem.
Facing a 21-0 hole, the Hilanders held strong and finally found some rhythm on offense as they put together a 12-play, 81-yard scoring drive capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Letteer to Colby Cooper.
Then Knapp broke off a 63-yard run down to the 2 on the first play of the next drive and Skyview scored a play later to bring the lead right back to three scores.
Not to be deterred, Kelso didn’t waste a play to get the points back. Zeke Smith blew past his defender on a go route and Letteer lofted one in stride for what turned into an 80-yard touchdown pass to cut it back down to two.
“Our guys have too much pride to pack it up,” Amrine said. “This is a prideful football team that cares a lot, there’s no question. It’s going to hurt, the last two weeks have hurt.”
The Hilanders forced a stop on the opening drive of the fourth quarter, but an interception that bounced off Colby Cooper’s hands gave it back to the Storm, where Knapp made them pay once again with an 11-yard touchdown to put the Hilanders to bed for good.
After starting the year with four straight wins, the Hilanders find themselves in a different spot facing back-to-back losses after last week’s heartbreak against Mountain View.
“You mark these teams on your schedule and it’s a 20-17 loss and this one, a three score game, but really could have been a two score game too,” Amrine said. “You have to be almost perfect, not perfect, but damn near to beat teams like this. Our guys are competitors and they’ll come back.”
Letteer finished the night 12-for-20 for 175 yards and two TDs to the one interception. Calixte’s 68-yard run helped him to 99 yards on nine carries to lead the Hilanders. Smith broke the century mark thanks to his big TD grab with two receptions for 102 yards to lead Kelso in receiving.
Losing the turnover battle and not converting from inside the 10 twice made the game easier on the Storm, but Kelso had its chances against a top 10 4A school, but they couldn’t convert and find themselves in make-or-break territory moving forward.
Kelso (4-2) will look to stem the tide and get back to their winning ways next week against Evergreen. The Hilanders’ spring season ended with a 28-21 loss to the Plainsmen, and Amrine and golden domers haven’t forgotten.
“Our guys remember last spring and we want to go right this thing and get back,” Amrine said. “We’ve just got to dial it up and make sure that we’re not complacent. We’ve got to rekindle that feel right from the start.”