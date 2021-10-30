3A/4A football: Kelso makes one last statement with blowout of Battle Ground

The special teams, too, was perfect Friday. Mason Smith made all seven extra points, the Scotties recovered a fumble on a kickoff and the Tigers never had a return that went past the 30-yard line.

But beyond all that, the Hilanders have depth. Judah Calixte was a perfect example of that Friday. With star running back Conner Noah unavailable, Calixte got his chance to shine. He’s typically a change-of-pace back, a punter and a linebacker. On Friday, he was starting in the Scotties backfield, and didn’t miss his chance to shine.

“I get excited playing for this team,” Calixte said.

Calixte’s night got going on a first-quarter punt, when he bobbled the snap, saw a defender in his face and took off running, beating everyone to the edge for a 10-yard run and fourth-down conversion. He later scored a 2-yard run on the drive to open the scoring.

“He was right there; I knew I had to run,” Calixte said of the improvised play.

Calixte finished with 142 yards on 10 carries and a catch for 22 yards.

“That’s what I’m so excited about this group for,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine explained. “We play a lot of guys, and a lot of guys contribute. We’re excited about what we can do. … This team is going to be a really tough out.”