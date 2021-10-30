3A/4A football: Kelso makes one last statement with blowout of Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND — Kelso wanted to add one more nugget to its resume before the 3A football seeding committee reviews it.
In a 49-6 victory over Battle Ground on Friday night at District Stadium, the Hilanders made their final edits and shipped that CV north to the coaches who will decide their playoff seeding.
So let’s review what Kelso brings to the Class 3A playoffs, where 32 teams will be seeded Sunday:
— A 7-2 record, the most notable victory of which was a 7-0 win over 2A’s W.F. West.
— An average margin of victory of 22.3 points.
— An extremely narrow defeat to 3A GSHL champion Mountain View.
Those are the numbers. But what this team has shown time and again, including in Friday’s shellacking of Battle Ground, is that the Hilanders are more than their numbers.
The Hilanders have stars. Quarterback Hunter Letteer threw four touchdown passes on six completions Friday. They went to four different receivers: Judah Calixte, Colby Cooper, Zeke Smith and Tyler Hays.
They have a multi-faceted offense that rushed for 185 yards and threw for 108 in the victory.
There’s that bone-crushing defense that limited Battle Ground to just 87 first-half yards before the reserves came in with a running clock in the second half. Zeke Smith ran a fumble recovery 47 yards for a touchdown. He also had an interception, as did Colby Cooper.
The special teams, too, was perfect Friday. Mason Smith made all seven extra points, the Scotties recovered a fumble on a kickoff and the Tigers never had a return that went past the 30-yard line.
But beyond all that, the Hilanders have depth. Judah Calixte was a perfect example of that Friday. With star running back Conner Noah unavailable, Calixte got his chance to shine. He’s typically a change-of-pace back, a punter and a linebacker. On Friday, he was starting in the Scotties backfield, and didn’t miss his chance to shine.
“I get excited playing for this team,” Calixte said.
Calixte’s night got going on a first-quarter punt, when he bobbled the snap, saw a defender in his face and took off running, beating everyone to the edge for a 10-yard run and fourth-down conversion. He later scored a 2-yard run on the drive to open the scoring.
“He was right there; I knew I had to run,” Calixte said of the improvised play.
Calixte finished with 142 yards on 10 carries and a catch for 22 yards.
“That’s what I’m so excited about this group for,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine explained. “We play a lot of guys, and a lot of guys contribute. We’re excited about what we can do. … This team is going to be a really tough out.”
So there you have it, seeding committee. This is Kelso football. This is what they’ll bring to the field of 32.