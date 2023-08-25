Kelso hosted 2A Woodland and W.F. West along with 4A Skyview for a football jamboree on Friday night at Schroeder Field one week before the scoreboards get turned on.

Kelso faced off against Woodland and Skyview in its two practice sessions which included 10 plays on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Afterwards, the two teams shook hands and moved onto their next opponent. Woodland matched up against W.F. West of Chehalis in its second game of the night.

For all four teams, the jamboree provided an opportunity to compete in a live tackling environment against an opponent wearing a different uniform while conducting a mock-game scenario.

"I liked our physicality," Kelso coach Steve Amrine said after running 20 plays on both sides of the ball. "I thought we ran and attacked which we can never simulate that, so that was good... I thought all four running backs ran hard."

Amrine said the Hilanders will employ a running-back-by-committee approach to begin the season. Look for the trio of Laurence Bostic, Blake Parsons and Mason Hanson to split carries until one of the backs separates himself.

"Somebody will progress," noted Amrine. "But everybody's going to play. I told everybody all fifty are really important to us."

Parsons had a pair of nice runs against Woodland, taking one carry 35 yards for a touchdown down the near sideline. Along with the positives came the negatives that coach Amrine will work with the Hilanders on cleaning up before the team heads to Timberline on Friday at 7 p.m.

"We've got to clean up penalties, false starts, anything that is negative," added Amrine. "We can't put ourselves in the first-and-fifteens. We've got to stay ahead of the chains. Attention to detail on the little things. Until we (play live games), you don't know."

On Woodland's end, coach Sean McDonald was pleased with his team's running game.

"We're getting there. I saw a lot of things to improve on," said McDonald. "It's always good to get live reps verse another team. I think we had some pros. We (showed) some big play ability. We're running the ball pretty well. We were undersized against Kelso and had a couple of decent runs."

Conversely, McDonald came away understanding his team lacks ideal game fitness.

"I think defensively and offensively we need to get in better shape," McDonald stated. "I think that's a big thing for us right now."

A highlight for Woodland was the team's tackling in space in its two jamboree sessions against Kelso and W.F. West. Coach McDonald highlighted the safety play afterwards as an early positive for the Beavers.

"I think our safeties are one of the strengths of our defense and I think they are closing out the gaps pretty well. Ian Anderson and Chase Hall stepped into those positions and they're really making a difference back there."

Woodland will open its season on Friday when it hosts Kalama at 7 p.m.