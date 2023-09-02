Woodland had two tailbacks top 100 yards rushing in a dominant ground attack to topple Kalama 44-30 in the non-conference contest, Friday at Beavers Stadium.

Elijah Andersen finished with 153 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and teammate Karsen Northcut ran for 109 yards and a pair of scores on 16 carries to lead the Beavers’ offense.

“Karsen Northcut had an outstanding night on defense and the offensive line played a great game with over 250 yards rushing,” Woodland coach Sean McDonald said.

Woodland senior quarterback Bretty Martynowicz finished the game 10-for-19 for 113 yards through the air. He found Chase Hall six times for 71 yards as his leading target.

Woodland (1-0 overall) heads to La Center on Friday at 7 p.m. while Kalama (0-1 overall) will travel to meet 1A Castle Rock on Friday at 7 p.m.

Timberline crushes Kelso

Facing a second-and-goal from its opponent’s 3-yard line with the chance to take the lead late in the third quarter, Kelso had the game in its hands. Until it didn’t.

Kelso tailback Mason Hanson had the ball stripped inside the 5-yard line and Timberline recovered leading 9-3. The fumble crumbled the Hilanders.

Timberline running back Ronaldo Salazar-Gonzalez delivered two touchdown runs in the Blazers’ dominant 22-point fourth quarter to help the team pull away for a 31-3 win over Kelso on Friday in the Week 1 non-conference contest in Lacey..

Kelso finished the game with just 132 yards of total offense and was out-gained 216 to 44 yards on the ground.

“We couldn’t run the football at all, like not at all,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine lamented. “(Timberline’s) front seven beat us up front all night. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Kelso’s lone points came in the second quarter on a 31-yard field goal off the leg of Tate Meade to trim Timberline’s lead to 9-3.

“I thought our defense played really good for a long time,” added Amrine. “We finally got the field flipped, took the ball down and had a chance to go ahead and lost it. They kind of got after us in the fourth quarter.”

Kelso (0-1 overall) hosts Capital on Friday at 7 p.m.

Fraidenburg leads Ducks to opening week win

MORTON — Dylan Fraidenburg passed for two scores and ran for two more to lead Toutle Lake to a 24-12 victory in its season opener against Morton-White Pass, Friday night at Morton.

Fraidenburg provided the Fighting Ducks with a 12-0 lead using his speed. The Ducks’ senior quarterback scored on runs from two yards and 25 yards.

Morton-White Pass answered with a fumble-return touchdown in the second quarter as Kohen Ingalsbe picked up a loose football at the 23-yard line.

Fraidenburg followed with two touchdown passes to put the Ducks ahead 24-6 midway through the third quarter. Fraidenburg connected with Caleb Webber for a 15-yard score and Blake Chrisler for a 20-yard touchdown reception.

Toutle Lake generated three turnovers from the Timberwolves.

Toutle Lake (1-0 overall) is scheduled to play at Ilwaco on Friday at 7 p.m.

Toledo 42, Raymond-South Bend 35

Sophomore quarterback Eli Weeks led a game-winning drive with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter to lead Toledo to a 42-35 win over South Bend at Ted Hippi Field, Friday night.

Riverhawks running back Ethen Carver ripped off a 30-yard touchdown run to break the 35-35 tie. The win helped Toledo exact revenge against its bitter rival for a hard-luck defeat last season.

Carver rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Toledo offense. Meanwhile, Weeks finished 9-for-18 passing for 142 yards and four touchdowns. Trevin Gale was on the receiving end of three touchdowns. He finished with seven grabs for 107 yards.

Toledo (1-0 overall) hosts Rainier (WA) at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Rainier 34, Wahkiakum 29

Wahkiakum took a 29-28 lead with 29 seconds left in regulation with Rainier taking over possession at its own 45-yard line.

Rainier quarterback Jake Meldrum scored the game-winning touchdown from one yard out as time expired to send the Mountaineers to the season opening win, 34-29.

Darrington 56, Winlock 14

Winlock was limited to 109 total yards by Darrington in a 56-14 loss at home. The Loggers led 34-14 at halftime before outscoring the Cardinals 22-0 in the second half.