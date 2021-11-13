2B State Football: Riverhawks take down Gorillas, advance to second round

MOSES LAKE — At this point, adversity is just an old friend for the Toledo football team, which earned its fourth win in two and a half weeks half a state away from home in a gritty 44-35 win over Davenport in the first round of the 2B state tournament.
Since moving down from 1A to 2B in 2014, the Riverhawks have made State six times. Four times, they were the lower seed, going on the road in the first round; in those four matches, Toledo’s 4-0.
“It’s another big win,” coach Mike Christensen said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how hard they played.”
On top of being the underdog, Toledo was on its third road trip in the past two weeks. Since Nov. 1, the Riverhawks have covered over 950 miles on the bus, all three of which were to games that would be their last of the season if they lost, all three of which saw them get more and more beat up and sore with every play.
“You can’t use it as an excuse; you have to play the game still,” Christensen said. “Our guys did, and I’m proud of the way we overcame that for sure.”
Instead, they’re still busing, and they’ll drive south to No. 1 Kalama next week in the state quarterfinals.
They did it as Toledo always wants to, loading up on the ground. Justin Filla had a banner day for the Riverhawks, taking the ball 16 times for 256 rushing yards.
“He stepped up big time,” Christensen said. “I’m so proud of the way he played. Watching him run in camp, it was so frustrating because you saw the potential that he had, and he was nowhere near unlocking it. But he has become a heck of a football player, and this is an all-time great performance in a state tournament for a Toledo running back.”
Over 200 of those yards came on touchdowns, from 61, 70, and 72 yards out.
Wyatt Neff added 120 yards of his own on the ground — and 27 through the air — and a pair of offensive touchdowns.
Geoffrey Glass ran for 48 yards up the gut on 10 carries, Toledo’s offensive line blocking for over 420 rushing yards against a large and imposing Davenport front.
“Our guys are a little undersized, but they played their hearts out,” Christensen said.
But it was Nef’s defense that ultimately sealed the game for the Riverhawks.
Filla’s final touchdown of the day gave Toledo a slim 36-35 just before the end of the third quarter, and the defense held, setting up one of the Riverhawks’ best sustained drives of the game. But despite shaving nearly eight minutes off the clock, Toledo came away with nothing after turning it over on downs.
Carson Olmstead came up with the Riverhawks’ first huge stop of the end of the game, picking off a pass with just over two minutes left. He returned it all the way back for a touchdown, but a flag wiped out the points, and Nef fumbled it away on fourth down to give the Gorillas one last gasp with 44 seconds left.
But then the Toledo senior snuffed it out, coming down with an interception, and this time no penalty wiped out the pick-six. Up seven, Christensen went for the kill, and Nef ran in the two-point conversion to call game.
Toledo will now get even more adversity in a date with the top-seeded team in the state. When the two sides played earlier this season, Kalama won 36-7.