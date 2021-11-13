2B State Football: Riverhawks take down Gorillas, advance to second round

“He stepped up big time,” Christensen said. “I’m so proud of the way he played. Watching him run in camp, it was so frustrating because you saw the potential that he had, and he was nowhere near unlocking it. But he has become a heck of a football player, and this is an all-time great performance in a state tournament for a Toledo running back.”

Over 200 of those yards came on touchdowns, from 61, 70, and 72 yards out.

Wyatt Neff added 120 yards of his own on the ground — and 27 through the air — and a pair of offensive touchdowns.

Geoffrey Glass ran for 48 yards up the gut on 10 carries, Toledo’s offensive line blocking for over 420 rushing yards against a large and imposing Davenport front.

“Our guys are a little undersized, but they played their hearts out,” Christensen said.

But it was Nef’s defense that ultimately sealed the game for the Riverhawks.

Filla’s final touchdown of the day gave Toledo a slim 36-35 just before the end of the third quarter, and the defense held, setting up one of the Riverhawks’ best sustained drives of the game. But despite shaving nearly eight minutes off the clock, Toledo came away with nothing after turning it over on downs.