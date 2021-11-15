 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2B South Football All-League
0 comments
agate

2B South Football All-League

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jackson Esary Kalama football

Jackson Esary fires a pass on the run in the first quarter of Kalama's 57-20 win at Woodland on Sept. 3

 Josh Kirshenbaum

Offensive MVP: Jackson Esary (Kalama)

Defensive MVP: Kolby Mozingo (Onalaska)

Coach of the Year: Mike Christensen (Toledo)

OFFENSE

First team

QB: Wyatt Nef (Toledo)

RB: Gabe Moon (Wahkikaum)

RB: Marshall Haight (Onalaska)

RB: Geoffrey Glass (Toledo)

WR: Jack Doerty (Kalama)

WR: Max Cox (Kalama)

TE: Carson Olmstead (Toledo)

OL: Josue Roque (Onalaska)

OL: Joshill Tilton (Toledo)

OL: Preston Armstrong (Kalama)

OL: Daniel Malott (Onalaska)

OL: Gino Santi (Kalama)

Second team

QB: Lane Johnson (Adna)

RB: Gunnar Talley (Onalaska)

RB: Kolby Mozingo (Onalaska)

RB: Justin Filla (Toledo)

WR: Aaron Aselton (Adna)

WR: Nate Meyer (Kalama)

TE: Asa Ingle (Adna)

OL: Ethan McAleny (Toledo)

OL: Jerimyah Johnson (Wahkiakum)

OL: Connor Gilreath (Toledo)

OL: Syrus Schultz (Kalama)

OL: Tanner Collupy (Wahkiakum)

OL: Lane Johnson (Adna)

DEFENSE

First team

DL: Preston Armstrong (Kalama)

DL: Joshill Tilton (Toledo)

DL: Ismael Baires (Onalaska)

DL: Josue Roque (Onalaska)

LB: Gunnar Talley (Onalaska)

LB: Geoffrey Glass (Toledo)

LB: Jack Doerty (Kalama)

LB: Hudson Holzaur (Stevenson)

DB: Jackson Esary (Kalama)

DB: Wyatt Nef (Toledo)

DB: Nate Meyer (Kalama)

DB: Juan Ibara (Onalaska)

Second team

DL: Asa Ingle (Adna)

DL: Gino Santi (Kalama)

DL: Ethan McAleny (Toledo)

DL: Max Jenkins (Stevenson)

LB: Asher Guerrero (Adna)

LB: Carson Olmstead (Toledo)

LB: Zane Raney (Toledo)

LB: Luke Davidson (Kalama)

DB: Aaron Aselton (Adna)

DB: Justin Filla (Toledo)

DB: Jacob Johnson (Wahkiakum)

DB: Max Cox (Kalama)

SPECIAL TEAMS

First team

K: Elijah Cothren (Wahkiakum)

P: Lane Johnson (Adna)

RS: Juan Ibarra (Onalaska)

RS: Jack Doerty (Kalama)

Second team

K: Zack Smith (Toledo)

P: Nate Meyer (Kalama)

Local honorable mentions

OL: Marcus Beck (Kalama)

RB: Drew Schlangen (Kalama)

TE: Zakk Carlson (Wahkiakum)

DL: Landon Nielson (Wahkiakum)

DL: Colten Vik (Wahkiakum)

DL: Conor Gilreath (Toledo)

DL: Aaron Winans (Kalama)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News