2B South Football All-League

Offensive MVP: Jackson Esary (Kalama)
Defensive MVP: Kolby Mozingo (Onalaska)
Coach of the Year: Mike Christensen (Toledo)
OFFENSE
First team
QB: Wyatt Nef (Toledo)
RB: Gabe Moon (Wahkikaum)
RB: Marshall Haight (Onalaska)
RB: Geoffrey Glass (Toledo)
WR: Jack Doerty (Kalama)
WR: Max Cox (Kalama)
TE: Carson Olmstead (Toledo)
OL: Josue Roque (Onalaska)
OL: Joshill Tilton (Toledo)
OL: Preston Armstrong (Kalama)
OL: Daniel Malott (Onalaska)
OL: Gino Santi (Kalama)
Second team
QB: Lane Johnson (Adna)
RB: Gunnar Talley (Onalaska)
RB: Kolby Mozingo (Onalaska)
RB: Justin Filla (Toledo)
WR: Aaron Aselton (Adna)
WR: Nate Meyer (Kalama)
TE: Asa Ingle (Adna)
OL: Ethan McAleny (Toledo)
OL: Jerimyah Johnson (Wahkiakum)
OL: Connor Gilreath (Toledo)
OL: Syrus Schultz (Kalama)
OL: Tanner Collupy (Wahkiakum)
OL: Lane Johnson (Adna)
DEFENSE
First team
DL: Preston Armstrong (Kalama)
DL: Joshill Tilton (Toledo)
DL: Ismael Baires (Onalaska)
DL: Josue Roque (Onalaska)
LB: Gunnar Talley (Onalaska)
LB: Geoffrey Glass (Toledo)
LB: Jack Doerty (Kalama)
LB: Hudson Holzaur (Stevenson)
DB: Jackson Esary (Kalama)
DB: Wyatt Nef (Toledo)
DB: Nate Meyer (Kalama)
DB: Juan Ibara (Onalaska)
Second team
DL: Asa Ingle (Adna)
DL: Gino Santi (Kalama)
DL: Ethan McAleny (Toledo)
DL: Max Jenkins (Stevenson)
LB: Asher Guerrero (Adna)
LB: Carson Olmstead (Toledo)
LB: Zane Raney (Toledo)
LB: Luke Davidson (Kalama)
DB: Aaron Aselton (Adna)
DB: Justin Filla (Toledo)
DB: Jacob Johnson (Wahkiakum)
DB: Max Cox (Kalama)
SPECIAL TEAMS
First team
K: Elijah Cothren (Wahkiakum)
P: Lane Johnson (Adna)
RS: Juan Ibarra (Onalaska)
RS: Jack Doerty (Kalama)
Second team
K: Zack Smith (Toledo)
P: Nate Meyer (Kalama)
Local honorable mentions
OL: Marcus Beck (Kalama)
RB: Drew Schlangen (Kalama)
TE: Zakk Carlson (Wahkiakum)
DL: Landon Nielson (Wahkiakum)
DL: Colten Vik (Wahkiakum)
DL: Conor Gilreath (Toledo)
DL: Aaron Winans (Kalama)