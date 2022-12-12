 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

2B North Division All-League Football

Ilwaco football Boston Caron

Ilwaco's Boston Caron (5) gets wrapped up multiple Rainier (WA) defenders during the first quarter of a game in Ilwaco on Sept. 30. The Fishermen lost to the Mountaineers 38-14.

 Eric Trent for The Daily News

Offensive MVP

Ashton Demarest, Napavine

Defensive MVP

Tyler Reidinger, RSB

Coach of the Year

Josh Fay, Napavine

First Team

OL Garrett Keaton, PWV

OL Jack Nelson, Napavine

OL Deacon Parker, Napavine

OL Connor Keeton, PWV

OL Brenson Willliams RSB

QB Austin Snodgrass, RSB

RB Cael Stanley, Napavine

RB Tyler Reidinger, RSB

RB BLake HOward, PWV

WR Karsen Denault, Napavine

WR Hunter Howell, Rainier

TE Hunter Hazen, MWP

DL Mario Lara, Napavine

DL Garrett Keeton, PWV

DL Hunter Hazen, MWP

DL Branson Willliams, RSB

DB Ashton Demarest, Napavine

DB James Grose, Napavine

DB Derek Fluke, PWV

LB Jose Gaona, Napaine

LB Kolten Fluke, PWV

LB Robby Stigall, RSB

LB Cael Stanley, Napavine

P/K Garrett Keeton PWV

KR Max O’Neill, Napavine

Second Team

OL Gabe Harris, Napavine

OL Gaven Cheney, MWP

OL Robby Stigall, RSB

OL Matthew Wallerstadt, Forks

OL Ryder Cruise, Rainier (WA)

QB Jake Meldrum, Rainier (WA)

RB Carter Dantine, MWP

RB Austin Chapman, Napavine

RB Gunner Rogers, Forks

WR James Grose, Napavine

WR WIll Clements, PWV

WR Kal Huey, RSB

TE Derek Fluke, PWV

DL Max O’Neill, Napavine

DL Carter Dantine, MWP

DL Brody Lausche, Forks

DL Cody Strozyk, PWV

DB Kai Huey, RSB

DB Ryan Rancourt, Forks

DB Iyven Perez, RSB

LB Brecken Pelletier, MWP

LB Blake Howard, PWV

LB Collin Shields, Napavine

LB Wil Clemente, PWV

P Carter Dantine, MWP

KR Blake Howard, PWV

Honorable Mentions (local only)

OL Dominic Bautista, Ilwaco

TE Robert Saunders, Ilwaco

LB Boston Caron, Ilwaco

LB Kaemon Sawa, Ilwaco

