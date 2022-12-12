2B North Division All-League Football

Offensive MVP
Ashton Demarest, Napavine
Defensive MVP
Tyler Reidinger, RSB
Coach of the Year
Josh Fay, Napavine
First Team
OL Garrett Keaton, PWV
OL Jack Nelson, Napavine
OL Deacon Parker, Napavine
OL Connor Keeton, PWV
OL Brenson Willliams RSB
QB Austin Snodgrass, RSB
RB Cael Stanley, Napavine
RB Tyler Reidinger, RSB
RB BLake HOward, PWV
WR Karsen Denault, Napavine
WR Hunter Howell, Rainier
TE Hunter Hazen, MWP
DL Mario Lara, Napavine
DL Garrett Keeton, PWV
DL Hunter Hazen, MWP
DL Branson Willliams, RSB
DB Ashton Demarest, Napavine
DB James Grose, Napavine
DB Derek Fluke, PWV
LB Jose Gaona, Napaine
LB Kolten Fluke, PWV
LB Robby Stigall, RSB
LB Cael Stanley, Napavine
P/K Garrett Keeton PWV
KR Max O’Neill, Napavine
Second Team
OL Gabe Harris, Napavine
OL Gaven Cheney, MWP
OL Robby Stigall, RSB
OL Matthew Wallerstadt, Forks
OL Ryder Cruise, Rainier (WA)
QB Jake Meldrum, Rainier (WA)
RB Carter Dantine, MWP
RB Austin Chapman, Napavine
RB Gunner Rogers, Forks
WR James Grose, Napavine
WR WIll Clements, PWV
WR Kal Huey, RSB
TE Derek Fluke, PWV
DL Max O’Neill, Napavine
DL Carter Dantine, MWP
DL Brody Lausche, Forks
DL Cody Strozyk, PWV
DB Kai Huey, RSB
DB Ryan Rancourt, Forks
DB Iyven Perez, RSB
LB Brecken Pelletier, MWP
LB Blake Howard, PWV
LB Collin Shields, Napavine
LB Wil Clemente, PWV
P Carter Dantine, MWP
KR Blake Howard, PWV
Honorable Mentions (local only)
OL Dominic Bautista, Ilwaco
TE Robert Saunders, Ilwaco
LB Boston Caron, Ilwaco
LB Kaemon Sawa, Ilwaco