2B High School Football: Woodland can't catch up in loss at Hudson's Bay

VANCOUVER — Rafael Bauman was a one-man army for Hudson’s Bay, Thursday, as he piled up 256 total yards and four touchdowns to carry the Eagles to a 28-21 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Woodland at Kiggins Bowl.

With the game tied at 7-7 after halftime, Bauman gave Hudson’s Bay a charge with an 85-yard rushing touchdown with 10:32 to play in the third quarter after the Eagles forced Woodland to punt. The speedy running back then followed it up with a 53-yard run on Hudson’s Bay’s next possession on a draw play when he found a crease in the Woodland defensive line, got to the second level and was gone.

There was simply nobody on the Beavers side who could match Bauman's speed.

Barely eight minutes into the second half, Hudson’s Bay opened up a 21-7 lead and forced Woodland to play catch up the rest of the way.

The Beavers gave it a worthy effort behind sophomore running back Elijah Andersen and senior receiver Justin Philpot – each had touchdowns in the game – but a fumble on the Eagles’ one-yard line when it appeared the Beavers’ runner’s knee was down killed a scoring drive and handed the momentum back to Bauman and the hosts from Hudson’s Bay.

Though his team made a run at tying the game late, Woodland head coach Sean McDonald thought his team was out-played from the opening snap.

“We just didn’t come ready to play,” McDonald said. “When you walk into a place and just think you’re going to win, things have to go your way and we didn’t deserve to win."

Andersen had a team-high 74 yards on 21 carries to lead Woodland on the ground. Quarterback Brett Martynowicz finished the game 16-for-28 passing for 180 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Drew Burns led the Beavers in receiving with five catches for 56 yards.

Andersen connected with Philpot on a 13-yard halfback-pass touchdown with 3:51 in the third quarter to cut Hudson’s Bay’s lead to 21-14.

Unfortunately, Bauman – yep, that man again – got loose on a seam route from the slot position and quarterback Dean Castillo found him for a 70-yard connection to put the Eagles up 28-14 with 1:25 to play in the third quarter.

Woodland went on a 10-play, 61-yard drive on its ensuing possession only to see a questionable call by the officials rule a fumble through the back of the end zone, handing the ball back to Hudson’s Bay with just over nine minutes left in the game.

By that time the Beavers were out of moves to make. The loss left Woodland in third place in the 2A GSHL race, just a half game ahead of Columbia River and Ridgefield.

"Hats off to Hudson’s Bay. They came ready to go and beat us up front, beat us in scheme and beat us across the board," McDonald said.

Woodland (4-3, 3-1 league) heads to Mark Morris on Friday.