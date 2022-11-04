2B High School Football: Kalama edged by Raymond-South Bend in OT

KALAMA — Despite the efforts of sophomore quarterback Aiden Brown, Kalama fell to Raymond-South Bend 48-42 in overtime in a rainy 2B District IV playoff game, Friday night.

Brown finished with 325 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground but he and the Chinooks failed to score on their lone possession of overtime which sent the Ravens to the 2B state tournament.

Brown, the Chinooks’ sophomore quarterback, put the offense on his shoulders once again, Friday. Brown carried the ball 28 times for 325 yards and five touchdowns. He had a more difficult time throwing the ball against the Ravens defense, finishing 7-for-19 for 86 yards and an interception.

“The weather was not our friend tonight. This(weather) definitely bodes well for a run offense like (theirs) and when you got to throw, you got to throw,” Kalama head coach Mike Phelps said. “Aiden ran his guts out… We didn’t want to throw, we didn’t want to go to overtime."

Kalama had a good opportunity to win the game late and earn itself a trip to the state playoffs with the ball inside the Raymond 10-yard line late in the game. Unfortunately for the Chinooks, three consecutive running plays to Brown could only muster five yards, leaving the team with no other choice but to settle for a field goal attempt with 1:53 to play in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 42-42.

However, as rain pounded the playing surface incessantly all game long, executing a snap, hold and kick was no simple task. It's a lesson Kalama soon discovered to its own detriment when it was unable to secure the hold, dooming the field goal attempt right from the start.

The Ravens took over inside their own 20-yard line but were unable to move the ball. They punted and the game was sent into overtime.

"We wanted to kick that field goal and hold them on defense. Our defense was doing a good job of stopping them at the end," Phelps said.

Kalama won the toss and chose to play defense first in overtime. The Chinooks were unable to keep Ferrill Johnson and the Ravens out of the end zone as Johnson scored from 12 yards out to give Raymond a 48-42 lead.

Because the Ravens missed on their conversion attempt, Kalama had a real opportunity to win the game with their possession. Only this time, when the Chinooks needed Brown to break free, the Ravens bottled him up on first and second down. Then, on third-and-long, Brown’s pass fell incomplete and a fourth-and-long Hail Mary was batted down by the Ravens defensive back at the three yard line to end the game.

It was a bitter ending to a wind-battered and scrappy football game on both sides.

“Our guys came out here and fought hard, blocked well, executed everything, it just didn’t fall how we wanted,” Brown said. “We fought our hearts out, they’re just really good.”

The teams each finished third during the regular season in their respective 2B divisions with Raymond (8-2, 4-2 league) a run-heavy offense that averaged over 250 yards on the ground per contest. Raymond came out in the driving rainstorm doing what it does best, running the football down their opponent’s throat to open a 20-7 first quarter lead.

With Brown leading the way, Kalama got right back into the game, eventually taking a 34-28 lead thanks to three unanswered touchdowns, including a 16-yard fumble return on a Ravens’ botched punt by defensive tackle Dylan Jones with 3:08 to play in the first half. The fumble was one of six the Ravens had in the game. The Chinooks were able to recover three of them.

The Ravens took a 36-34 lead into the half after Skyler Hutson scored on a seven yard run, his third of the half.

After watching both teams run all over the field for 70 combined points in the first half, the second half was filled with penalties and turnovers, and more rain. Neither side was able to create any sustained momentum and the game stayed knotted at a 42-42 stalemate to end regulation just as it had to end the third quarter. A 65-yard run from Johnson tied the score for Raymond at 42 all with less than one minute to play in the third quarter.

“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Phelps said. “For the most part it worked. We got some turnovers, we got that blocked punt for a touchdown.”

Kalama, though, came up just short of its goal to get back to the state tournament, after winning the whole thing in 2021.