TOUTLE — A trio of football programs looking to turn things around attended a cross-league and cross-classification football jamboree in the big Toutle valley, Saturday, where temperatures topped 85-degrees on the field.

In a preseason tune up Toutle Lake hosted 1A Fort Vancouver and Central 2B League rival Wahkiakum for a pair of abbreviated joint practice sessions which allowed each squad to run 10 offensive plays against each opponent before switching over to take their turn on defense.

For the host Fighting Ducks, the day presented a chance to put the bitter taste of a winless 2022 campaign entirely behind them. Toutle Lake coach Austen Carey spent the afternoon getting a look at a largely reshaped offensive and defensive line which appeared to hold its own against its counterparts.

“We’ve still got some stuff to clean up. Just some fundamental stuff, but I think their hearts are in it and the rest looks OK,” summarized Carey. “A lot of stuff to build on, a lot of stuff to improve, a lot of good takeaways today.”

One of those positive takeaways was the play in the backfield where senior quarterback Dylan Fraidenburg and tailback Caleb Webber shined for the Ducks.

“Our backfield, you know, is still looking very athletic,” added Carey. “Dylan wants to play hard. Caleb did a great job of catching the ball today.”

On their last offensive play of the day, Webber caught a 40-yard touchdown pass on a beautiful back-shoulder throw from Fraidenburg against Wahkiakum.

On the other side, Carey noted his defense still has plenty of adjustments to make, especially in the second tier.

“We have a lot of work to do in our secondary in the (defensive back) spots, we have for a couple of years,” Carey acknowledged.

Toutle Lake was scheduled to host Ocosta on Friday to open its 2023 regular season. However, a late-breaking schedule change has the Fighting Ducks heading to Morton-White Pass to play the T-Wolves on Friday at 7 p.m. in Morton.

Mules making a big push

The story of the day for Wahkiakum was athleticism. Led by senior quarterback Zakk Carlson, the Mules made several athletic plays against both the Trapper and the Ducks, which highlighted their potential improve off of a 2-8 campaign last season.

Carlson ripped off multiple touchdown runs from his quarterback spot. Switching roles, he also provided an impressive leaping catch in coverage 25 yards downfield as a receiver. There’s no doubt Carlson will prove to be a handful for opposing defenses this fall.

Overall, the play of the Mules left their head coach encouraged with less than week before official kickoff.

“I think the offense is doing good (and) the defense showed up today. There (were) a couple of young guys that impressed me pretty good,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said.

Younger brother Cooper Carlson and starting tailback Grant Wilson were among those who also managed to impress coaches with their play on offense. As for the negatives, Lorenzo highlighted what was a common refrain coming out of this weekend’s multiple jamboree sessions — fitness.

Or a lack thereof.

“I think we need to get in a little better shape. I think our line needs to look at where our hands go a little bit better,” Lorenzo stated. “Our first steps were a little slow. I think they can be better."

Aside from scheduling some extra conditioning, the Mules' coaches came away with more positives to build off of than negatives to harp on.

"All in all, I was really impressed with defense. We’re running a new defensive scheme this year and we have some things to learn on it as well," Lorenzo said. "We’re young, we’re learning and we’re just taking it day by day.”

Wahkiakum will open its season on Friday when it hosts Rainier (WA) at 7 p.m. in Cathlamet.