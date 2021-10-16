2B Football: Winlock throttles Oakville

OAKVILLE — Winlock’s Neil Patching accounted for four first-half scores as the Cardinals rolled over Oakville in a non-league matchup on Friday night. The Cardinals poured in 32 points in the second quarter on their way to a 69-8 rout of the Acorns.

Nolan Swofford didn’t see his normal workload on the ground, but his presence was felt from the very start as he returned the opening kickoff 69-yards for a score to get the Cardinals rolling. Swofford also picked up another score on a pick-six that he returned 44 yards to the house for the score.

Zane Carson was the leading rusher for the Cardinals as he toted the ball eight times for 110 yards and found the end zone twice in the fourth quarter from 32 and 17 yards out. Patching was also strong on the ground with six carries for 93 yards and three scores.

Patching also went 1-for-2 passing with his lone completion on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chase Scofield.

The Cardinals outgained the Acorns 235-90 on the ground and racked up over 140 more yards of total offense on the night.

Oakville turned the pass once they fell down early and the Cardinals made them pay on defense. Altogether, Oakville passers completed 4-of-18 passes and threw four interceptions on the night.