2B Football: Wahkiakum shuts out Adna for fourth seed

CATHLAMET — All season long, Gabe Moon has been the first name that's popped into the head of Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo when reflecting on which players played an important role for his Mules.

Moon has always led the charge, so it should come as no surprise that he was there to make the big plays when the Mules needed them in Wahkiakum’s 17-0 shutout win over Adna on Monday to lock up the fourth seed in the Central 2B League for the postseason.

“He’s Gabe,” Lorenzo said, accustomed to Moon being what his team need. “He’s always in the right spot because he’s constantly working hard.”

Moon gave a shot of adrenaline to the Wahkiakum sideline just minutes into Monday’s game. After the Mules forced a three-and-out on Adna’s opening possession, Moon blocked the ensuing punt and watched as it rolled all the way into the end zone where Landon Nielsen was there to fall on it to give the Mules a score before their offense even took the field.

“It’s always really important to get the first momentum in the game and that’s what we did,” Moon said. “We got them three-and-out and then I was able to get right on the edge and block that punt and luckily it went all the way down to the end zone 20 yards…that’s the momentum you need to carry you to a win and that’s what we did tonight.”