2B Football: Wahkiakum shuts out Adna for fourth seed

CATHLAMET — All season long, Gabe Moon has been the first name that's popped into the head of Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo when reflecting on which players played an important role for his Mules.
Moon has always led the charge, so it should come as no surprise that he was there to make the big plays when the Mules needed them in Wahkiakum’s 17-0 shutout win over Adna on Monday to lock up the fourth seed in the Central 2B League for the postseason.
“He’s Gabe,” Lorenzo said, accustomed to Moon being what his team need. “He’s always in the right spot because he’s constantly working hard.”
Moon gave a shot of adrenaline to the Wahkiakum sideline just minutes into Monday’s game. After the Mules forced a three-and-out on Adna’s opening possession, Moon blocked the ensuing punt and watched as it rolled all the way into the end zone where Landon Nielsen was there to fall on it to give the Mules a score before their offense even took the field.
“It’s always really important to get the first momentum in the game and that’s what we did,” Moon said. “We got them three-and-out and then I was able to get right on the edge and block that punt and luckily it went all the way down to the end zone 20 yards…that’s the momentum you need to carry you to a win and that’s what we did tonight.”
Lorenzo saw it as a spark that drove the Mules all night as they held the Pirates to 127 total yards on the night, only 37 of which game on the ground.
“That was big,” Lorenzo said. “That probably set the tone for defense for the rest of the game. What’s crazy is we didn’t even punt block it, Gabe just went out and got it. That was huge.”
The energized Mules defense forced another quick three-and-out after the score, where it was the offense’s turn to finally get to work. The Mules rattled off a 14-play drive during their first crack at the Pirates’ defense, draining over 8 minutes off the clock in the process.
Wahkiakum quarterback Brodie Avalon capped the drive with a 1-yard QB sneak for a score to put the Mules on top 14-0 early in the second quarter
The Wahkiakum defense kept the Pirates scoreless through the first half holding them to just two first downs, one of which came from back-to-back offsides penalties from the Mules. But Adna would get a crack at the end zone early in the third quarter.
The Mules fumbled on the opening drive of the half, setting the Pirates up deep into Wahkiakum territory. Facing a third-and-goal from the 8, Moon was there to make the play. As Adna quarterback Lane Johnson rolled right to pass, Moon shadowed him. Once Johnson found a man and made a throw to the back of the end zone, Moon cut it off and made a sliding interception to keep Adna off the board.
Moon has led the Mules all year, and he came up with the two biggest plays to help drive the Mules to the win.
“It’s awesome,” Moon said. “Being a younger guy you always watch the older guys improve and you want to be like that. I’ve been able to see that since my eighth grade year. I was able to watch the guys that I wanted to become and now I’m able to be that guy for these guys. It’s just so important to have a leader on the team and I’m so glad that I can be that for them.”
Elijah Cothren added the cherry on top as he continued his stellar kicking season with a 30-yard field goal in the fourth to officially put the game out of reach.
Moon led the charge on the ground as well for the Mules with 74 yards on 17 carries. The Mules didn’t overpower Adna with just 184 yards of offense, all of which came on the ground, but they were consistent enough to get the job done.
Dominic Curl provided some relief for Moon with 11 carries for 68 yards and Zakk Carlson finished the night with seven carries for 27 yards.
“That’s been our strength all season,” Lorenzo said. “We’ve got a lot of good backs and that’s probably 90 percent of the problem with our throwing game is that our backs our too fast, they’re hard to throw to.”
The Pirates had minimal success through the air as Johnson finished 10-for-19 for 88 yards, but 39 of those came on one pass play, illustrating the problems caused by the Wahkiakum defense.
Adna entered the game having not played since Oct. 8 when they beat Stevenson 47-6. The Pirates were shut down due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Mules’ defense welcomed them back to the field with physicality.
“Our D-line, they were killing it,” Lorenzo said. “Nothing against Adna, they’re a young team and they’re going to be a force. After a three-week break, they played us pretty hard.”
The win breaks the tie between the Mules in the Pirates for fourth place in the C2BL. The Mules will now head to Forks for a District Crossover game on Saturday.
“This was a big one for the postseason,” Lorenzo said. This gave us a real shot at a good run...we’ll just carry it, we’ll build on it, we’ll use it.”
Wahkiakum (6-3) plans to stay over on Friday night to avoid the 4-hour bus ride on the morning of the game to keep players fresh. From there, Lorenzo said he plans for more of the same.
“We’re going to do it like we always do,” he said. “We’re going to hit the sled, we’re going to work hard this week and we’re going to hopefully go up to Forks and take care of business.”