2B Football: Wahkiakum runs over King’s Way Christian

VANCOUVER — Wahkiakum amassed over 450 yards of rushing with three 100-yard rushers in a dominant 52-27 win over the King’s Way Christian Knights on Thursday night in Central 2B League play to kick off a grueling stretch of games to close out the regular season and kick off the postseason.
“We came out, we handled business in the first half and put our second string in and they decided they wanted to keep what they had of their varsity on the field and throw it deep and kick onside kicks so we had to put the varsity back in to close it out,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said.
Gabe Moon was a tough tackle all game for the Mules and he helped Wahkiakum get on top early with two rushing scores from 7 and 45 yards in the first quarter. The first score capped an 11-play, six-minute drive to set the tempo for the night for Wahkiakum.
Moon would lead the way for the Mules with 213 yards on 16 carries on the night and added rushing scores in the third and fourth quarters to total four on the night.
Zakk Carlson also broke the century mark with 11 carries for 115 yards, highlighted by a 45-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.
The Mules capped the first half with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Curl to Jacob Johnson on a halfback pass with 22 seconds left, before initially attempting to pull their starters to give them rest for the quick turnaround they face.
Curl’s touchdown pass wasn’t his only throw of the night as he got some time at quarterback in the second half to give the Mules a different look at their options.
“We wanted to see if he could run some QB, he’s got a cannon,” Lorenzo said. We just kind of put him out there to see what he could do…there was some stuff that looks promising.”
Curl didn’t replace starter Brodie Avalon due to his performance, as Avalon was efficient under center, finishing 4-for-5 for 42 yards and a score.
“Brodie played lights out tonight,” Lorenzo said. “He didn’t have any mistakes in the whole first half.”
Elijah Cothren was the third rusher in triple digits with 102 yards on just five carries. Cothren was also a standout with his leg, finishing the game 7-for7 on extra points and capping the scoring with a 47-yard field goal late in the game to push the Mules past 50. Cothren also led the Mules on defense with a team-high five tackles and snagged an interception — one of four picks for the Mules on the night.
“He was perfect tonight,” Lorenzo said. “He didn’t miss a single kick.”
Lorenzo said the huge rushing totals were a credit to the Mules’ offensive line, who continue to stay focused, do their jobs and move defenders around to make holes for their runners. All told, Wahkiakum’s offense finished with 559 total yards to King’s Way’s 320.
Now Wahkiakum (5-3) won’t get a chance to celebrate the win for too long as they look ahead to an important showdown with Adna at home on Monday night. The game is rescheduled after the Pirates had to shut down for a few weeks due to COVID-19. The winner of the regular season finale will take the fourth seed in the C2BL, while the loser will finish fifth and have the tough task of taking on Napavine.
“That’s a must win for us,” Lorenzo said.
The Mules will do their best to prepare for an extremely short week. They’ll rest a bit with a non-contact practice on Friday, followed by a regular practice on Saturday before taking Sunday off to heal up for the matchup.