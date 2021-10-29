2B Football: Wahkiakum runs over King’s Way Christian

VANCOUVER — Wahkiakum amassed over 450 yards of rushing with three 100-yard rushers in a dominant 52-27 win over the King’s Way Christian Knights on Thursday night in Central 2B League play to kick off a grueling stretch of games to close out the regular season and kick off the postseason.

“We came out, we handled business in the first half and put our second string in and they decided they wanted to keep what they had of their varsity on the field and throw it deep and kick onside kicks so we had to put the varsity back in to close it out,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said.

Gabe Moon was a tough tackle all game for the Mules and he helped Wahkiakum get on top early with two rushing scores from 7 and 45 yards in the first quarter. The first score capped an 11-play, six-minute drive to set the tempo for the night for Wahkiakum.

Moon would lead the way for the Mules with 213 yards on 16 carries on the night and added rushing scores in the third and fourth quarters to total four on the night.

Zakk Carlson also broke the century mark with 11 carries for 115 yards, highlighted by a 45-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.