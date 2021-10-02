2B Football: Wahkiakum downs Toutle Lake in all around win

CATHLAMET — After back-to-back tough losses to some strong competition, Wahkiakum picked up a much-needed, 50-14 win over Toutle Lake on Friday.
“This week we really just got back to basics,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said. “We went over all of our tackling and all of our blocking drills that we do. We got on the sled and we worked, we threw in a silent practice one day just to keep everybody focused and try to get everybody moving in the right direction.”
The basics worked. The Mules built up a 18-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, then extended it to 35-6 by halftime.
Dominic Curl, who was banged up last week against Toledo with an ankle injury, made the most of his time on the field to the tune of three first half rushing touchdowns to lead the Mules. Curl finished the game with just five carries, but racked up 101 yards on the day to go along with his three scores. Curl’s longest touchdown run came in the second quarter when he punched it in from 40 yards out.
“He knew he was going to have limited carries, so he wanted to get everything he could out of the limited touches he had,” Lorenzo said. “He took advantage of it.”
Curl led the Mules, but a large group of them worked in at running back. In total, 12 different Wahkiakum players got a carry on the game.
On defense, the Mules shut down the Toutle Lake rushing attack. Wahkiakum swarmed to the ball and allowed just 22 rushing yards on the game.
“Our D-line played lights out tonight,” Lorenzo said. “They couldn’t rush the ball and they were going to the air with it.”
Toutle’s Dylan Fraidenberg did his best to give the Ducks a spark through the air. The Ducks’ QB found Michael Palmer on a 50-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the Ducks some points, then Fraidenberg accounted for another score in the second half, this time on a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
“Wahkiakum played physically tough game,” Toutle Lake coach Austin Carey said. “Looking forward to the final half of the season.”
Brodie Avalon finished the night 6-of-10 passing for 104 yards on the night for the Mules, the bulk of which came on a 53-yard touchdown to Jacob Johnson in the second quarter.
Elijah Cothren also made an impact using his legs for the Mules, but he did so at kicker. Cothren ended the first half with a 45-yard field goal with no time left to send the Mules to the locker room on a high note. Cothren also connected from 31 yards out in the second half to cap a strong night on special teams.
Wahkiakum (3-2) has a tough showdown against Kalama next week.