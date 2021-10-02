2B Football: Wahkiakum downs Toutle Lake in all around win

CATHLAMET — After back-to-back tough losses to some strong competition, Wahkiakum picked up a much-needed, 50-14 win over Toutle Lake on Friday.

“This week we really just got back to basics,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said. “We went over all of our tackling and all of our blocking drills that we do. We got on the sled and we worked, we threw in a silent practice one day just to keep everybody focused and try to get everybody moving in the right direction.”

The basics worked. The Mules built up a 18-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, then extended it to 35-6 by halftime.

Dominic Curl, who was banged up last week against Toledo with an ankle injury, made the most of his time on the field to the tune of three first half rushing touchdowns to lead the Mules. Curl finished the game with just five carries, but racked up 101 yards on the day to go along with his three scores. Curl’s longest touchdown run came in the second quarter when he punched it in from 40 yards out.

“He knew he was going to have limited carries, so he wanted to get everything he could out of the limited touches he had,” Lorenzo said. “He took advantage of it.”