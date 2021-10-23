2B Football: Wahkiakum dominates Stevenson, clinches playoff spot

STEVENSON — After an unexpected week off, the Wahkiakum Mules looked sharp in their return to the field with a 41-2 2B Central win over Stevenson on Friday.
“We played pretty well,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said. “The kids came out fired up and we played football how we know.”
The Mules dominated both sides of the ball as three rushers split the workload nearly evenly on the ground. Gabe Moon led the way with 55 yards on nine carries while Zakk Carlson and Elijah Cothren each totaled 53 yards in the balanced attack for the Mules.
“I think it just goes to show how versatile we are in the backfield,” Lorenzo said. “Our O-line can make blocks and we can really make a lot of fun things happen.”
Brodie Avalon got the Mules started with 52-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive drive, followed by a 5-yard rushing score to put the mules up early.
Wahkiakum added three more scores, all on the ground in the second quarter. Cothren scored on runs of 10 and 20 yards and Carlson ran one in from eight yards out as the Mules built a 33-0 lead at halftime.
The Wahkiakum defense held the Bulldogs scoreless on the night, with the lone Stevenson score coming on a safety on an intentional grounding call while Avalon was in the end zone.
But the Mules were backed up on their own goal line because their defense held the Bulldogs out of the zone with a goal line stand after a 15-play drive.
“Defense played really well,” Lorenzo said. “We made some changes at some linebacker spots and just kind of moved some people around to their better positions.
Jerimyah Johnson was moved to middle linebacker and led the Mules in tackles with a four solos and eight assists on the night.
“Jerimyah’s like a bulldog, we just tell him to get the ball and he does pretty well for us,” Lorenzo said.
The Mules also were able to get the job done without requiring help from Dominic Curl, who normally serves as one of the top options for the Mules on the ground. Curl could have played, but he only saw a couple snaps of action as he recovers from an ankle injury.
The win was important for the Mules as they now can’t finish lower that fifth in the 2B Central League. Their rescheduled game against Adna on Nov. 1 will decide fourth and fifth place in the league.
Wahkiakum (4-3) will be on the road against King’s Way Christian on Thursday.