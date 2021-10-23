2B Football: Wahkiakum dominates Stevenson, clinches playoff spot

But the Mules were backed up on their own goal line because their defense held the Bulldogs out of the zone with a goal line stand after a 15-play drive.

“Defense played really well,” Lorenzo said. “We made some changes at some linebacker spots and just kind of moved some people around to their better positions.

Jerimyah Johnson was moved to middle linebacker and led the Mules in tackles with a four solos and eight assists on the night.

“Jerimyah’s like a bulldog, we just tell him to get the ball and he does pretty well for us,” Lorenzo said.

The Mules also were able to get the job done without requiring help from Dominic Curl, who normally serves as one of the top options for the Mules on the ground. Curl could have played, but he only saw a couple snaps of action as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The win was important for the Mules as they now can’t finish lower that fifth in the 2B Central League. Their rescheduled game against Adna on Nov. 1 will decide fourth and fifth place in the league.

Wahkiakum (4-3) will be on the road against King’s Way Christian on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.