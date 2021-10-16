2B Football: Toutle Lake wins physical game at Chief Leschi

PUYALLUP — Dylan Fraidenburg and Hunter Lee led the Toutle Lake Ducks to a physical, 38-24 road win over Chief Leschi on Friday night.

The Ducks had to keep a level head as the Warriors played physically both during the play and after it. But Chief Leschi went too far and the officials stopped the game out of concern for the Toutle Lake players.

“Chief Leschi had a lot of unsportsmanlike conduct calls during the game and they actually ended up calling the game with about two minutes left because they called it for safety,” Toutle Lake coach Austin Carey said.

To the Ducks’ credit, they did not receive a single penalty in retaliation, showing maturity that made Carey proud of the way his team conducted themselves.

“We didn’t get any unsportsmanlike conduct fouls called on us at all,” he said. “They held their composure and they played good football.”

Fraidenburg and Lee handled all the scoring for the Ducks as both scored three times on the ground to lead the Ducks’ option attack. Freshman running back Hunter Lundquist was also a vital part of the Ducks’ run game.

“We’re trying a lot of fun things offensively, really kind of clicking,” Carey said. “They’re playing a lot of smart football.”