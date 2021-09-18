2B Football: Toutle Lake notches first win against Oakville

OAKVILLE — Toutle Lake finally had a breakthrough on Friday. Things fell into place for the Ducks as they destroyed the Oakville Acorns 66-20 in 8-man play to pick up their first win since the 2019 season.
“I think the guys were kind of waiting for that one game to just kind of let everything loose,” Toutle coach Austin Carey said.
The Ducks certainly let it loose and were driven by a ground game that was led by Hunter "Mighty Mouse" Lee and Dylan Fraidenburg.
The duo helped the Ducks shake off an Oakville kick return that put them in a hole early.
“It was actually typical Toutle fashion for the first part of the game and then we just rocketed back,” Carey said.
Fraidenburg manned the option from quarterback and had two rushing TDs in the first quarter from 25 and 15 yards out.
“Dylan Fraidenburg did really good at quarterback with a lot of the option stuff he did and ran the ball really well,” Carey said.
Lee also added a 20-yard TD run in the first quarter and broke off two more in the second from 23 yards out and then from 15 as the Ducks broke through and built a big lead by the end of the first half. Carey could clearly see a better sense of comfort from his offense as they continue to adjust to a new system.
“We have a new offense this year, so we’re kind of getting all the pieces together by our third game and getting to see how that feels,” Carey said. “That really helped out a lot.”
The Ducks scored six times in the first half as Fraidenburg broke through for another score in the second and the Ducks held Oakville to just three scores.
In the second half, the Ducks defense took control. Toutle Lake held Oakville scoreless across the final two quarters and forced three Acorn turnovers on interceptions. Jay Foster, Michael Palmer and Wyatt Veach each picked off passes in the second half to help the Ducks keep the Acorns from scoring.
“Our defense was just shutting them down,” Carey said. “Right around the second quarter we really started getting things cooking and we were just getting sack after sack.”
Lee and Fraidenburg would both finish the night with four touchdown runs a piece in the confidence-boosting win.
“Mighty Mouse I think was just waiting for that game,” Carey said. “He got four touchdowns and he was ready to unload.”
The win puts the Ducks back on the right trail after going winless during the COVID-shortened winter season. The Toutle Lake players will have a chance to enjoy it before they look ahead on their schedule.
“I think it’s great for our momentum,” Carey said. “We’re going to have a hard season still, so I told the guys we’re going to follow the 48-hour rule. We played 48 minutes, the guys earned it, they get 48 hours to celebrate, but Monday we’re going to come back and we’re going to focus on Stevenson next week.”
Carey also mentioned what the win means for the Ducks in the future as well as its impact on the Toutle faithful.
“Overall for the program it’s good,” he said. “We’ve got Toutle that’s been waiting for a win for a long time…I’m very happy and proud to be part of the community.”
The game marks the second 8-man game the Ducks have played this year and although Carey wouldn’t say the team feels like they’ve settled into 8-man, but they are starting to find a rhythm at that size.
“Rolling into that 8-man game wasn’t terrible for us,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s comfortable for us yet, but it wasn’t terrible for us.”
The Ducks will be back to 11-man next week, but they still have more 8-man games on their schedule this season, something that Carey said he can see becoming more common.
“I think that’s kind of the way the trend is going with these (2B) schools,” he said. “With turnout numbers and football not being as popular as it used to be a couple decades ago, I think you’re going to start seeing more of the 8-man in the lower 2B leagues.”