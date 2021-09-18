2B Football: Toutle Lake notches first win against Oakville

“I think it’s great for our momentum,” Carey said. “We’re going to have a hard season still, so I told the guys we’re going to follow the 48-hour rule. We played 48 minutes, the guys earned it, they get 48 hours to celebrate, but Monday we’re going to come back and we’re going to focus on Stevenson next week.”

Carey also mentioned what the win means for the Ducks in the future as well as its impact on the Toutle faithful.

“Overall for the program it’s good,” he said. “We’ve got Toutle that’s been waiting for a win for a long time…I’m very happy and proud to be part of the community.”

The game marks the second 8-man game the Ducks have played this year and although Carey wouldn’t say the team feels like they’ve settled into 8-man, but they are starting to find a rhythm at that size.

“Rolling into that 8-man game wasn’t terrible for us,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s comfortable for us yet, but it wasn’t terrible for us.”

The Ducks will be back to 11-man next week, but they still have more 8-man games on their schedule this season, something that Carey said he can see becoming more common.