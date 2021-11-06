2B Football: Toledo rolls on the road, clinches State berth

OAK HARBOR — They’ve started calling themselves the Road Warriors, and with good reason.

The Toledo football team won its third game in a 10-day stretch — and needed every single one — beating Friday Harbor 49-27 at Oak Harbor to punch its ticket to the 2B state tournament.

“Three games in 10 days is a lot,” coach Mike Christensen said. “Our guys, their bodies are sore, they’re tired. For them to take the long bus trip up here, get themselves in a situation to make it to State, it’s pretty impressive.”

It’s the seventh straight postseason — after COVID-19 canceled it in 2020 — that the Riverhawks have made State.

“That’s something that these guys hold on tightly to,” Christensen said. “They don’t want to be the team that doesn’t get there. They’re pretty excited, they’re proud of the work they put in and where we’re at right now.”

Wyatt Nef led Toledo with 140 rushing yards on 13 carries, finding the end zone four times. He also went 4-for-4 on passes for another 84 yards.

Justin Filla had the other big night for the Riverhawks, racking up 136 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and another 28 yards on a reception.