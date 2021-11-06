2B Football: Toledo rolls on the road, clinches State berth

OAK HARBOR — They’ve started calling themselves the Road Warriors, and with good reason.
The Toledo football team won its third game in a 10-day stretch — and needed every single one — beating Friday Harbor 49-27 at Oak Harbor to punch its ticket to the 2B state tournament.
“Three games in 10 days is a lot,” coach Mike Christensen said. “Our guys, their bodies are sore, they’re tired. For them to take the long bus trip up here, get themselves in a situation to make it to State, it’s pretty impressive.”
It’s the seventh straight postseason — after COVID-19 canceled it in 2020 — that the Riverhawks have made State.
“That’s something that these guys hold on tightly to,” Christensen said. “They don’t want to be the team that doesn’t get there. They’re pretty excited, they’re proud of the work they put in and where we’re at right now.”
Wyatt Nef led Toledo with 140 rushing yards on 13 carries, finding the end zone four times. He also went 4-for-4 on passes for another 84 yards.
Justin Filla had the other big night for the Riverhawks, racking up 136 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and another 28 yards on a reception.
“We were kind of going inside-outside, and that was definitely working for us,” Christensen.
Geoffrey Glass was the main inside man; he took seven carries for 70 yards. Zane Raney added 62 yards of his own.
Austin Norris plunged in for a 3-yard touchdown for the Riverhawks, and also pulled down an interception. Joshill Tilton added a fumble recovery for Toledo’s second takeaway for the game.
Fourteen of Friday Harbor’s 27 points came against Toledo’s JV defense in the fourth quarter; prior to that the starting defense allowed just 13 in three quarters.
“Overall, the varsity defense played really, really strong,” Christensen said. “I’m proud of the way they played.”
Toledo will find out what’s next for its postseason run at the selection show on Sunday.