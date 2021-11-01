2B Football: Toledo capitalizes late in play-in victory over PVW

Before the deciding plays in the fourth quarter, the squads played a tight, back-and-forth matchup worthy of two potential state qualifiers. Every Toledo touchdown was met with a PWV score through three quarters, as both teams pounded the rock and made plays when they needed to through the air.

“It was a block here and a block there, plays were there to be made,” Christensen said. “They’re a good, solid, well-coached football team. They were taking things away from us, and you just have to poke and prod until you find an opening sometimes and that’s what we were able to do.”

Toledo had three 100-yard rushers, with Filla, Nef, and Geoffrey Glass all eclipsing the century mark. Nef scored two touchdowns on the ground, and one through the air, while Filla took one scamper into the end zone.

The Riverhawks also stymied the Titan rushing attack, holding them to 47 rushing yards and forcing PWV to change its gameplan. As a result, PWV attacked through the air, with Titan QB Tyler Adkins going 10 for 18 with 171 passing yards and two touchdowns.

For the Titans, 2021 marked a great turnaround from a spring season that saw them win just one game. Though their season has ended before they could make it to state, coach Josh Fluke is proud of his team.