2B Football: Toledo blows out Stevenson

“We had to find what was working, and Geoffrey up the middle was what was working for us,” Christensen said.

Under center, Wyatt Nef added 92 yards of his own, 53 of which came on a touchdown scamper in the first quarter that put Toledo up 14-0. That came after he started the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown, then got on the board again in the third quarter with a 5-yard score.

At the wings, Justin Filla hit paydirt twice — from 13 yards in the first quarter and from 27 to wrap up the day’s damage in the third — and racked up 58 yards, while Zane Raney ran for 62 yards and a touchdown.

“We ran the ball really well,” Christensen said. “Up front, our guys blocked hard. It was good for us overall.”

For the second straight week, the Riverhawks held their opponent scoreless for the first three quarters. Stevenson did try to throw the ball despite the conditions, and the Toledo secondary shut the Bulldogs down. Both Nef and Austin Norris came down with interceptions, as the Riverhawks stifled the Bulldogs and kept giving the ball back to their offense to score more.

“Defensively, we just played really well,” Christensen said. “We finally executed the game plan the way we had set it up. I’m really proud of the way the guys were able to do that.”