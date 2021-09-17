2B Football: Toledo blows out Stevenson

STEVENSON — There were plenty of possible hang-ups the Toledo football had to work through in its Thursday matchup at Stevenson, from a short week of preparation to a long bus ride.
But the veritable windstorm in which the game was played? Not a problem at all, at least for the Riverhawks.
“The run is going to work for us in that weather, for sure,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said with a laugh. “That’s what we’re built for.”
Toledo did what it does best, and ran its way to a 47-12 victory far from home, clearing all of the hurdles posed along the way.
“It was weird for us,” Christensen said. “I didn’t know how our guys were going to respond. We’re used to doing things a certain way, and when we get out of that, sometimes we don’t respond well. I was proud of the way we responded to it. A little bit of different things, a little bit of distractions, but our guys really did well to overcome those things for sure.”
The Riverhawks gained all of their yards for the evening on the ground, with four rushers surpassing 50 yards.
Chief among those was fullback Geoffrey Glass, who — with the Bulldogs focused on stopping Toledo’s pitches and outside runs — dove his way upfield over and over to the tune of 147 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
“We had to find what was working, and Geoffrey up the middle was what was working for us,” Christensen said.
Under center, Wyatt Nef added 92 yards of his own, 53 of which came on a touchdown scamper in the first quarter that put Toledo up 14-0. That came after he started the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown, then got on the board again in the third quarter with a 5-yard score.
At the wings, Justin Filla hit paydirt twice — from 13 yards in the first quarter and from 27 to wrap up the day’s damage in the third — and racked up 58 yards, while Zane Raney ran for 62 yards and a touchdown.
“We ran the ball really well,” Christensen said. “Up front, our guys blocked hard. It was good for us overall.”
For the second straight week, the Riverhawks held their opponent scoreless for the first three quarters. Stevenson did try to throw the ball despite the conditions, and the Toledo secondary shut the Bulldogs down. Both Nef and Austin Norris came down with interceptions, as the Riverhawks stifled the Bulldogs and kept giving the ball back to their offense to score more.
“Defensively, we just played really well,” Christensen said. “We finally executed the game plan the way we had set it up. I’m really proud of the way the guys were able to do that.”
Toledo (3-0) will now get an extra day off to prepare for a mini gauntlet, with Wahkiakum coming north next Friday and a showdown with No. 5 Onalaska looming after that.