2B Football: Toledo battles rain, blows out Rainier (Wash.)

TOLEDO — A lot can change in eight weeks. At the beginning of the year when Toledo and Rainier (Wash.) matched up in week one, it was a shootout. The Riverhawks ground game was able to outduel Rainier’s aerial assault and hang on for a 48-42 win.
But eight weeks later and a full season of ups and downs, injuries, COVID rescheduling proved just how much things can change. But the weather might’ve proved that it can change the most on Thursday night as the Riverhawks battled driving rain to take down the Mountaineers 34-0 in as Central 2B game.
“I think the weather was probably the biggest factor,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “They’re a passing team and it’s difficult to throw in this. Towards the end, we couldn’t even get a snap, either team, it’s just so slick.”
The Riverhawks were better suited to the rain with their run-based offense, while the Mountaineers were grounded most of the night, completing just a single pass.
Toledo went ahead 14-0 in the first, with rushing scores from Justin Filla and Austin Norris. Filla scored another early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 20-0 and the already-hindered Mountaineers were playing catch up.
“It was really important,” Filla said of the strong start. “It just motivated us, kept us going, gave us the momentum throughout the game and ultimately, I think that’s what helped us push through the game. Scoring early and just knowing that we’re ahead and in the game still.”
The slow start did eventually fade as the weather caused multiple turnovers for both squads.
“I think early when we scored quickly we were moving well, but then when Rainier was holding us to 3, 4, 5 yards-per-carry, we ended up fumbling at the end of the half, so that fast start was important for us,” Christensen said.
In the second half, the Riverhawks used the weather to their advantage, capitalizing on two Rainier turnovers and turning them into two rushing scores from Zane Raney to remove any doubt.
With the starters pulled in the fourth, things got sloppy for both sides, with the total number of fumbles climbing into double digits. But the Mountaineers had no answers for the rain.
With passing games stunted, the mud-soaked trenches become even more important, and the Riverhawks controlled the game between the tackles on both sides of the ball.
“They don’t always get a lot of credit, but they dominated the line of scrimmage and they put a lot of work in so I’m really proud of those guys,” Christensen said.
Damion Soto, Ethan McAlney, Joshill Tilton and Jaih Tilton all made their presence felt on both sides of the ball on Thursday.
Filla, a benefactor of the strong line play, credited his teammates and their ability to adjust on the fly.
“The line was doing great and then it slowly just kind of fell apart and they started knowing what the buck sweep was, so we just ran up the middle on them,” Filla said. “I’ve got to say great job to my line tonight and all my backs.”
The weather played a factor, and Rainier had to battle through injuries and COVID quarantines throughout the season, never regaining their week one form. But the improvement on the Toledo sideline was evident, as they sent their seniors out with a win in their final regular season home game.
“I’ve personally grown a lot," Filla said. "I’ve been able to see holes a lot better, cut a lot better, and my team has grown exponentially. It’s crazy the amount of work they put in. I’m really proud of this team.”
Now, Toledo (7-2) still has work to do as the postseason is approaching fast. The Riverhawks turn around on three days rest to play Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Monday in a pigtail game in Tumwater that will decide which team moves on to play on Friday.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do in not a lot of time,” Christensen said. “Pe Ell’s in the same situation as us, so at least it’s equal there so they’re going to be in the same situation where they’ve got a lot of stuff to do. We’re going to put the work in and we’re going to have our guys as prepared as possible.”
Filla said they aren't looking past Monday, but they are ready for the challenge of a grueling schedule.
“We just take it week-by-week, prepare for teams," Filla said. "Next is Pe Ell and we’re coming for them. They’re a good team, but we’re just going to build off this, take this lightly and we’re going to set up for Pe Ell tomorrow.”