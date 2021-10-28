2B Football: Toledo battles rain, blows out Rainier (Wash.)

“The line was doing great and then it slowly just kind of fell apart and they started knowing what the buck sweep was, so we just ran up the middle on them,” Filla said. “I’ve got to say great job to my line tonight and all my backs.”

The weather played a factor, and Rainier had to battle through injuries and COVID quarantines throughout the season, never regaining their week one form. But the improvement on the Toledo sideline was evident, as they sent their seniors out with a win in their final regular season home game.

“I’ve personally grown a lot," Filla said. "I’ve been able to see holes a lot better, cut a lot better, and my team has grown exponentially. It’s crazy the amount of work they put in. I’m really proud of this team.”

Now, Toledo (7-2) still has work to do as the postseason is approaching fast. The Riverhawks turn around on three days rest to play Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Monday in a pigtail game in Tumwater that will decide which team moves on to play on Friday.