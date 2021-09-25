2B Football: Stevenson pulls away late against Toutle Lake

STEVENSON — The Toutle Lake Ducks are improving, but that doesn’t always translate to wins. On Friday, the Ducks traveled to Stevenson and lost a hard fought game 24-12 as the Bulldogs pulled away late in the second half.

“We all did really good we just didn’t have enough time at the end to really pull it out,” Toutle Lake coach Austin Carey said. “We had a really great game up until about the third quarter or so.”

An interception from Blake Chrisler in the second quarter helped the Ducks keep the Bulldogs scoring low in the first half. Toutle Lake made things tough on the Stevenson offense, forcing multiple stops with their backs against the wall and the Bulldogs driving.

“Defensively, we did the best we could. We had a really good defensive game,” Carey said. “Danyl Galvin was really good at end and our linebackers were top notch last night.”

By the time the Ducks finally managed to find the end zone on a 45-yard touchdown scramble by Dylan Fraidenberg in the third quarter, the defense had done enough to have the score tied at 6-6.

But from there, Stevenson took advantage of some Toutle Lake miscues and managed to pull away in the fourth quarter.