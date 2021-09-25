2B Football: Stevenson pulls away late against Toutle Lake

STEVENSON — The Toutle Lake Ducks are improving, but that doesn’t always translate to wins. On Friday, the Ducks traveled to Stevenson and lost a hard fought game 24-12 as the Bulldogs pulled away late in the second half.
“We all did really good we just didn’t have enough time at the end to really pull it out,” Toutle Lake coach Austin Carey said. “We had a really great game up until about the third quarter or so.”
An interception from Blake Chrisler in the second quarter helped the Ducks keep the Bulldogs scoring low in the first half. Toutle Lake made things tough on the Stevenson offense, forcing multiple stops with their backs against the wall and the Bulldogs driving.
“Defensively, we did the best we could. We had a really good defensive game,” Carey said. “Danyl Galvin was really good at end and our linebackers were top notch last night.”
By the time the Ducks finally managed to find the end zone on a 45-yard touchdown scramble by Dylan Fraidenberg in the third quarter, the defense had done enough to have the score tied at 6-6.
But from there, Stevenson took advantage of some Toutle Lake miscues and managed to pull away in the fourth quarter.
“It was a dog fight for three quarters and then we threw an interception and things didn’t go our way, we had a fumble recovery that didn’t go our way,” Carey said.
The Ducks managed to find the end zone again in the fourth on a 10-yard run by Hunter Lee, but the Stevenson scoring outburst proved to be too much for the Ducks to overcome.
“I’m really impressed,” Carey said. “We’re leaps and bound better than we did last year during the COVID-season. We just work on something little every day, every week.”
The Ducks have also been tasked with alternating between 8-man and 11-man rules. Last week, they picked up their first win of the year against 8-man Oakville, but this week they were back to 11-man. Next week, they’ll trot out 11 again against Wahkiakum before a bye week and then play three consecutive 8-man games.
Carey said the 8-man game has taken some adjusting, but they are more comfortable switching between the two. Part of that comfortability comes from the Ducks buying into the system and looking to the future.
“They can kind of see where the program’s going, kind of turning the corner so to speak and I think they just want to keep pushing forward,” Carey said.
Toutle Lake (1-3) will be on the road against Wahkiakum next week.