2B Football: Riverhawks thumped by Loggers in ranked matchup

After that, the Loggers scored twice more, a 2-yard Marshall Haight touchdown run, and a 10-yard Kolby Mozingo score, before Toledo found the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Riverhawks finally connected on a pass play, a 37-yard strike from Wyatt Nef to Carson Olmstead, and Nef finished the job with a 1-yard touchdown plunge. The Toledo celebration was short lived, however, when Haight took the next handoff 48 yards to the house to ice any chance of a comeback.

Onalaska’s opportunistic defense picked off Nef three times, all by Talley, who credited the Loggers gameplan for stopping Toledo’s vaunted rushing and passing attack.

“We just came together, we clicked, it just starting clicking for us,” he said. “We read everything, we felt it, it was good.”

Toledo’s run game, which has consistently pounded teams with three dangerous runners in Nef, Geoffrey Glass, and Justin Filla, was stymied by the Loggers defense. The Riverhawks managed 144 yards on the ground, and Nef was just 4 for 17 for 45 yards and three interceptions.

Tack on a blocked punt and a punt return touchdown, and you aren’t going to win many games, Christensen said.