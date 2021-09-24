2B Football: Riverhawks run past Mules

TOLEDO — Mike Christensen was out on the field just about as soon as the ball was caught.
With his Toledo Riverhawks hanging on to a 15-14 lead as the second quarter got underway, his defense had Wahkiakum pinned at fourth-and-6. The Mules went for it on their own side of the field, and Brodie Avalon found Dominic Curl on a corner route to put the visitors in Toledo territory.
As Curl was just about to hit the ground, Christensen was sprinting off the sidelines, signalling for a timeout just one play into the quarter, gathering his defense around him, and telling them to get right.
And whatever he said worked.
On the very next play, Wyatt Nef came down with an interception, beginning a period in the final three quarters that saw the Riverhawks shut down their guests nearly entirely in a 44-17 romp.
“We fixed it, and for the most part, we were able to hold them in check,” Christensen said.
Before the timeout — one quarter and one play into the game — Wahkiakum racked up 130 yards. After it, the Mules only managed another 134, including just 87 on the ground.
Meanwhile, the Toledo defense went on to pick Avalon off twice more, including a pick-six by Geoffrey Glass, who read a screen play on third-and-long the whole way, jumped the route, and took it back 26 yards to make it a two-possession lead.
“I think it took a little bit of the wind out of their sails,” Christensen said. “It was big for us. It definitely helps when the defense puts points up on the scoreboard.”
That was just one of a few big plays for Glass on the night. In the first quarter, he helped put Toledo ahead with a 56-yard spring up the middle of the field. In the third, he helped extend even more with a 67-yard punch up the gut.
Glass finished with a team-high 153 yards — bolstered by those two big runs — and added 12 receiving yards.
“What a great game for Geoffrey,” Christensen said. “He had that pick-six, he ran the ball like a man. What a great game.”
But early on, it wasn’t the Riverhawks’ rushing attack that had the upper hand; it was the Mules’.
After Toledo methodically worked its way down the field on its opening possession, Wahkiakum needed just four plays to answer, with Gabe Moon finding a gap up the middle for a 47-yard touchdown. When the Riverhawks turned the ball over on downs, the Mules made quick work again; Elijah Cothren set the table with a 34-yard run, and Moon got the final 7 to give Wahkiakum a 14-7 lead.
Moon finished with a game-high 160 yards on 22 carries.
“Gabe’s one of those kids we can give the ball to any down, and he’ll run the ball hard,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said.
But after that second score, Toledo would go on to outscore Wahkiakum 37-3.
And it didn’t start with Glass — or even Nef at quarterback. After Glass got six of the first nine carries on Toledo’s opening drive, the Riverhawks called up an inside reverse to Justin Filla, who hit the corner for a 9-yard touchdown. On the next Toledo scoring drive, it was Filla starting things off with an outside run, which helped set up Glass’ burst.
The drive after that, with the Riverhawks facing third-and-5 from the Wahkiakum 7-yard line, Christensen dialed up a pitch to Filla, who trotted in for the touchdown, but the play was called back for a hold. Moved back 10 yards, the Riverhawks went right back to same well, and the play worked just as well as the first time for a 16-yard score for Filla.
The senior back finished with 109 yards on 12 carries — all but three of which went for at leads 6 — and hit paydirt three times.
“Justin ran the ball hard,” Christensen said. “Every game, we’re getting more and more happy with the way he’s running the ball. And they were taking away the middle. That’s just the way it was. So if the middle’s clogged up, you try to take it outside. That’s the way it worked.”
Nef added 83 yards on 10 carries of his own — many coming on old-fashioned QB sneaks up the middle.
As a team, Toledo racked up 353 rushing yards; through four games, the Riverhawks have surpassed 340 yards on the ground every single week.
“We just have to execute every game,” Christensen said. “Sometimes offenses have 40 points, and the next week they’ll have six. We can’t go out there expecting to score 40, we have to go out there expecting to execute, and if we execute, hopefully we get in the end zone.”
So far, the Riverhawks have, averaging 44.5 points per game so far.
On the Wahkiakum side of things, the Mules had trouble getting much other than Moon going. Dom Curl caught two of Brodie Avalon’s three completions for 55 yards, but exited the game in the second quarter after suffering a nasty ankle injury. Cothren finished with 50 rushing yards, while Avalon went 3-for-10 with three interceptions.
“I don’t know the answer to it,” Lorenzo said. “I’m going to look at the film, see a lot of missed tackles, a lot of missed blocks. Penalties killed us. Dom going down hurt. We mentally took ourselves out of the game too early.”
Wahkiakum’s only points after its first two drives came on its opening possession of the third quarter, when two personal fouls on the Toledo defense — including a roughing the passer call on a fourth-down incompletion that would’ve ended the drive — helped the Mules go 41 yards before before settling for a 34-yard Cothren field goal.