2B Football: Riverhawks run past Mules

TOLEDO — Mike Christensen was out on the field just about as soon as the ball was caught.

With his Toledo Riverhawks hanging on to a 15-14 lead as the second quarter got underway, his defense had Wahkiakum pinned at fourth-and-6. The Mules went for it on their own side of the field, and Brodie Avalon found Dominic Curl on a corner route to put the visitors in Toledo territory.

As Curl was just about to hit the ground, Christensen was sprinting off the sidelines, signalling for a timeout just one play into the quarter, gathering his defense around him, and telling them to get right.

And whatever he said worked.

On the very next play, Wyatt Nef came down with an interception, beginning a period in the final three quarters that saw the Riverhawks shut down their guests nearly entirely in a 44-17 romp.

“We fixed it, and for the most part, we were able to hold them in check,” Christensen said.

Before the timeout — one quarter and one play into the game — Wahkiakum racked up 130 yards. After it, the Mules only managed another 134, including just 87 on the ground.