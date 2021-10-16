2B Football: Riverhawks’ Offense Outduels Cascade Christian’s Passing Attack

TOLEDO — Geoffrey Glass exploded for 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries and Toledo survived Cascade Christian’s second-half comeback attempt for a 48-32 non-league victory at home on Saturday.

What looked like a potential Riverhawks’ blowout in the first half turned into an offensive duel in the second half.

Toledo scored touchdowns on two of its first five plays of the day, starting with tailback Justin Filla’s 40-yard TD jaunt that featured a broken tackle and multiple jukes down the sideline to put the Riverhawks up 7-0.

After a defensive stop, running back Geoffrey Glass broke free on a rush up the middle and sprinted 33 yards for the score to give Toledo a 14-0 cushion with 2:02 left in the first quarter.

Cascade Christian then ate up eight minutes of clock to start the second quarter, culminating in a 23-yard touchdown pass to the corner of the end zone. Toledo blocked the PAT to make it 14-6.

Later, with 59 seconds left before the half, Toledo drove down the field on a combo of sideline passes and sweeps to set up Wyatt Nef’s 6-yard touchdown scamper as the halftime siren wailed to put Toledo up 21-6 going into the locker room.