2B Football: No. 1 Chinooks dominate Bulldogs in Thursday night showdown

STEVENSON — The Kalama machine only sped up Thursday, clobbering Stevenson in the first half and coasting out the running clock in a 65-14 win.
“We really wanted to come out and start fast this week,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We took the ball in the first half and everything clicked.”
It clicked in a new way, too, with the Chinooks adding the final piece to their puzzle. After missing the first four weeks of the season, starting tailback Bradey O’Neil made his debut, and the Chinooks gave him the ball early and often.
“We really wanted to get Bradey going,” McDonald said. “That gives us another outlet on the offensive side.”
So from the start, O’Neil took the ball on nearly every first down. The senior’s first carry of the game went for 26 yards, and he only kept going after that, finishing with 106 yards — more than he gained in any of the games in the winter season — on just eight carries.
O’Neil found the end zone twice — both times in the first quarter. His first touchdown came in a short-yardage situation, while the second was a 42-yard sprint, his longest run of the night.
“It looked like he was seeing the field well, and it didn’t look like he missed a step,” McDonald said. “It was awesome to see him out there, getting some touchdowns, and getting some playing time in.”
Perhaps as importantly as the points, though, was that the production from the tailback spot — which had tracked up just over 50 total yards in Kalama’s first three games — took a bit of pressure off of Jackson Esary to do it all himself. That the senior star only gained 3 yards on the ground was, if anything, just another positive for the coaching staff.
“We’re trying to limit him a bit, keep him healthy,” McDonald said.
Meanwhile, Esary had a far from quiet night slinging the ball around, going 9-for-15 through the air for 185 yards; six of his first seven completions resulted in touchdowns.
Max Cox led the Chinook receivers with three catches for 53 yards. Nate Meyer and Jack Doerty both had two touchdown catches, and Jaxxon Truesdell added a 45-yard score.
Kalama rode a hot offensive start, a clamp-down defensive performance, and a Stevenson team struggling with ball control, to a huge first quarter, taking advantage of multiple fumbles to put up 44 points in the opening period.
“It was nice,” McDonald said. “That was what we had talked about all week; we had to start it off and not play down. They did a good job of that.”
That’s the main reason Kalama topped out at 317 yards; working with so many short fields, the Chinooks only had so many yards to gain before the clock started running and the backups went in.
Meanwhile, the Stevenson offense couldn’t get anything going in yet another good week for Kalama’s defense.
“Our D-line played really well up front,” McDonald said. “I think they’re starting to find a groove, driving people off the ball. Any time you’re having your driving people off the ball and letting those linebackers explode, it helps. Gage Beck played really well up front, he and Preston Armstrong both had really good games handling the line of scrimmage. Any time you’re playing on their side of the line of scrimmage, it’s a good night.”
Now, Kalama (4-0) will get an extra day of rest to get ready for Wahkiakum next Friday, with a ranked showdown with Onalaska looming on the horizon.