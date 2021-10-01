2B Football: No. 1 Chinooks dominate Bulldogs in Thursday night showdown

STEVENSON — The Kalama machine only sped up Thursday, clobbering Stevenson in the first half and coasting out the running clock in a 65-14 win.

“We really wanted to come out and start fast this week,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We took the ball in the first half and everything clicked.”

It clicked in a new way, too, with the Chinooks adding the final piece to their puzzle. After missing the first four weeks of the season, starting tailback Bradey O’Neil made his debut, and the Chinooks gave him the ball early and often.

“We really wanted to get Bradey going,” McDonald said. “That gives us another outlet on the offensive side.”

So from the start, O’Neil took the ball on nearly every first down. The senior’s first carry of the game went for 26 yards, and he only kept going after that, finishing with 106 yards — more than he gained in any of the games in the winter season — on just eight carries.

O’Neil found the end zone twice — both times in the first quarter. His first touchdown came in a short-yardage situation, while the second was a 42-yard sprint, his longest run of the night.