2B Football: MWP blows out Ilwaco

RANDLE — Very little went right for the Ilwaco football team Friday, which lost 48-0 at the hands of Morton-White Pass on the road.

The Fishermen had a challenging time moving the ball at all, let alone getting to the end zone. MWP held Ilwaco to just 31 total yards — 17 rushing and 14 passing — and just one first down, and took a fumble back to the house with the Fishermen backed up in their own end to start the scoring.