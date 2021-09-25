 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2B Football: MWP blows out Ilwaco
0 comments
editor's pick
2B Football

2B Football: MWP blows out Ilwaco

{{featured_button_text}}
Football Stock

A football sits on the turf before a game.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

RANDLE — Very little went right for the Ilwaco football team Friday, which lost 48-0 at the hands of Morton-White Pass on the road.

The Fishermen had a challenging time moving the ball at all, let alone getting to the end zone. MWP held Ilwaco to just 31 total yards — 17 rushing and 14 passing — and just one first down, and took a fumble back to the house with the Fishermen backed up in their own end to start the scoring.

Meanwhile, the T-Wolves racked up 385 yards — averaging nearly 11 yards per carry — and 420 total yards.

Ilwaco (1-3) is set to host 2B No. 2 Napavine next Friday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News