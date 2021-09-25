2B Football: MWP blows out Ilwaco

RANDLE — Very little went right for the Ilwaco football team Friday, which lost 48-0 at the hands of Morton-White Pass on the road.
The Fishermen had a challenging time moving the ball at all, let alone getting to the end zone. MWP held Ilwaco to just 31 total yards — 17 rushing and 14 passing — and just one first down, and took a fumble back to the house with the Fishermen backed up in their own end to start the scoring.
Meanwhile, the T-Wolves racked up 385 yards — averaging nearly 11 yards per carry — and 420 total yards.
Ilwaco (1-3) is set to host 2B No. 2 Napavine next Friday.
