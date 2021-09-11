2B Football: Late surge pushes Ilwaco past Toutle Lake

ILWACO — Ilwaco barely had enough players for a full 11-man roster on Friday, but that didn’t stop the Fisherman from completing a late game comeback on their way to a 26-14 win over Toutle Lake.

The Ducks played a strong three quarters of football, but the Fisherman clawed back in the fourth with two touchdowns to take the lead and earn the win over the Ducks.

“We were leading into the fourth and doing really well and we got two touchdowns snuck by us and we had a hard time catching up after that,” Toutle Lake head coach Austin Carey said.

Toutle’s first score came on a 70-yard kickoff return by Mikey Palmer. Then Dylan Fraidenburg punched in a score on a 5-yard run.

“We’re definitely heading in the right direction for sure,” Carey said. “We probably played the best three quarters of football we’ve played in two years tonight. We did really well, just got to be able to finish at the end.”

Toutle Lake (0-2) moves on to play Oakfield in 8-man next week, but the location is still being determined.

Ilwaco (1-1) is scheduled to host Forks at 7 p.m, Friday.

Ilwaco coach Sean Cease could not be reached for comment after the game.

