2B Football: Kalama powers past Toledo, seals division title

KALAMA — The Kalama football team earned its first title of the season, beating Toledo 36-7 to clinch the 2B South Division crown, but the Chinooks were left wanting for more after stalling out in the second half.
“They were tough up front, we didn’t play very well up front, and it definitely showed,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We always talk about how the game is won and lost up front, but they definitely outplayed us there. And they definitely outplayed us in the second half.”
But if you lose the battle up front, the best way to make up for it is in the battle in the red zone, and that’s where Kalama shined. Toledo worked the ball inside the Chinooks’ 20-yard line four times on the night but came away with zero points, with the Kalama defense coming away recovering two fumbled snaps, hauling in an interception, and forcing a turnover on downs with its back against the wall.
Meanwhile, the Chinooks got plenty of offense early, putting up 37-first half points.
After Bradey O’Neil carried the ball just three times last week against Onalaska while dealing with a knee injury, the coaching staff wanted to get him the ball early and often. The senior opened the night’s scoring with a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter again, then added a 20-yard score to his line in the second.
O’Neil finished with eight carries for 112 yards. For his part, Jackson Esary only pulled the ball down and ran twice all night.
“We’ve been trying to do that lately, engage the run game a little bit more,” McDonald said. “That way we can take some of the pressure off of Jackson and throw it more when we need it.”
Esary went for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 13-for-18 passing. All three of those scores went for over 20 yards, with 31-yard and 20-yard strikes to Nate Meyer and a 40-yard touchdown to Max Cox.
“We weren’t clicking all the time, but we connected on some huge plays down the field,” McDonald said.
Meyer and Jack Doerty both had four catches, while Cox had five.
Toledo’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter, when Geoffrey Glass took a kickoff all the way back to break the shutout. The Riverhawks had three rushers finish over 75 yards — Justin Filla had 94, Wyatt Nef had 82, and Glass had 79 — but couldn’t punch it in when the field shortened.
“Overall, I’m really proud of the way that our guys played,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “They responded well at halftime; we made some adjustments and our guys executed. Kalama’s a great team, well-coached and all those things. We went in there knowing that we needed to execute without having mistakes, and we had mistakes. But in the second half, we really executed well, and I’m proud of the guys for that.”
Toledo is set to get a rematch against Rainier (Wash.) to end its regular season; the Riverhawks edged out the Mountaineers in a thriller to open the fall.
Kalama, meanwhile, didn’t devote a whole lot of energy celebrating its division title. The Chinooks were already focused on a big regular season finale across the river against South Umpqua currently the No. 1 3A team in Oregon.
“On to the next,” McDonald said. “We did not talk about it.”