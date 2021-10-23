2B Football: Kalama powers past Toledo, seals division title

KALAMA — The Kalama football team earned its first title of the season, beating Toledo 36-7 to clinch the 2B South Division crown, but the Chinooks were left wanting for more after stalling out in the second half.

“They were tough up front, we didn’t play very well up front, and it definitely showed,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We always talk about how the game is won and lost up front, but they definitely outplayed us there. And they definitely outplayed us in the second half.”

But if you lose the battle up front, the best way to make up for it is in the battle in the red zone, and that’s where Kalama shined. Toledo worked the ball inside the Chinooks’ 20-yard line four times on the night but came away with zero points, with the Kalama defense coming away recovering two fumbled snaps, hauling in an interception, and forcing a turnover on downs with its back against the wall.

Meanwhile, the Chinooks got plenty of offense early, putting up 37-first half points.

After Bradey O’Neil carried the ball just three times last week against Onalaska while dealing with a knee injury, the coaching staff wanted to get him the ball early and often. The senior opened the night’s scoring with a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter again, then added a 20-yard score to his line in the second.