2B Football: Ilwaco grinds out win in return to season

ILWACO — Two teams coming off lengthy hiatuses lined up against each other on the coast Friday, and Ilwaco came out just the better, beating North Beach 6-0.

The Fishermen broke the deadlock in the first quarter on a 30-yard jet sweep by Ryan Morris. After that, it came down to three quarters of keep-away on offense and holding tight on defense.

“We had to play a lot of defense,” Ilwaco coach Sean Cease said. “We had some big stops by our defensive line and our linebackers.”

Leading the way on the edge for the Fishermen, senior Gabe McGargish came away with multiple sacks and spent the majority of the night wreaking havoc in the Hyaks’ backfield.

“He was where he needed to be on key plays,” Cease said. “It wasn’t always that he was outstanding; he was solid and consistent, and that’s the way he’s been for four years.”

In the interior of the line, Nicholas Bair led the way, especially late when the clock got low and the game got tense.

Ilwaco had a chance to seal the win on offense, but ended up giving North Beach the ball back with 20 seconds left. The Hyaks made it to the shadow of the red zone, but the Fishermen held strong one last time to cap the shutout.