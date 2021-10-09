2B Football: Hot start pushes Kalama past Wahkiakum

KALAMA — Starting strong out of the gate is always important in football, or any sport for that matter. But what Kalama did to Wahkiakum in a Central 2B game might be about as good as one could imagine. The Chinooks built a 20-0 lead before the Mules had even had a chance to take an offensive snap, leading to an eventual 42-0 win for the Chinooks.

Kalama drove down the field on the opening drive and Chinook quarterback Jackson Esary hit Max Cox on a back-shoulder throw for an 11-yard touchdown to get things going.

The Mules then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, where Hayden Lawson recovered and took it down to the 1-yard line. Bradey O’Neil punched it in from a yard out the next play and the Chinooks already had a 14-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.

Another kickoff, more problems for the Mules. This time, Wahkiakum’s returner couldn’t get a read on the kick and the ball fell to the turf and took a hop in Kalama’s direction. Lawson was there to recover it once more, and the Kalama offense trotted back onto the field, where Esary connected with Cox again on the next play for a 27-yard touchdown, and the route was on.