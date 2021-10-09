2B Football: Hot start pushes Kalama past Wahkiakum

KALAMA — Starting strong out of the gate is always important in football, or any sport for that matter. But what Kalama did to Wahkiakum in a Central 2B game might be about as good as one could imagine. The Chinooks built a 20-0 lead before the Mules had even had a chance to take an offensive snap, leading to an eventual 42-0 win for the Chinooks.
Kalama drove down the field on the opening drive and Chinook quarterback Jackson Esary hit Max Cox on a back-shoulder throw for an 11-yard touchdown to get things going.
The Mules then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, where Hayden Lawson recovered and took it down to the 1-yard line. Bradey O’Neil punched it in from a yard out the next play and the Chinooks already had a 14-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.
Another kickoff, more problems for the Mules. This time, Wahkiakum’s returner couldn’t get a read on the kick and the ball fell to the turf and took a hop in Kalama’s direction. Lawson was there to recover it once more, and the Kalama offense trotted back onto the field, where Esary connected with Cox again on the next play for a 27-yard touchdown, and the route was on.
“We’ve got some youngsters on special teams that went down and made some plays and came up with those fumbles on kick returns and made a big difference,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We scored quick and fast and any time that happens you’re going to get up quick and keep going. We’ve been talking about starting fast and I think we did that.”
It could’ve been nerves playing against No. 2 ranked 2B team in the state, but Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo couldn’t quite figure out what went wrong.
“I don’t know,” Lorenzo said candidly. “The football bounces funny sometimes and it did the first three times we touched the ball.”
The Mules finally handled the kickoff on their third try at it, but then fumbled it back to the Chinooks on their third play from scrimmage. It wasn’t long before Esary took advantage of the turnover and found Jack Doerty from 31-yards out to push the lead to 28-0.
Esary’s start was just as perfect as the rest of the team’s. The senior signal caller started the night 7-for-7 for 144 yards and three TDs on his way to finishing the night going 14-for-23 for 241 yards.
“When he’s on, we’re on,” McDonald said. “He’s a really electric player and when he can get all the guys together and get going, we’re a force to be reckoned with.”
Kalama capped off their impressive first quarter with one more score to push their lead to an already insurmountable 35-0.
“We started off hot, which was good,” Esary said. “But then we just need to keep that momentum going. The second quarter was bumpy.”
The bumps came in the form of penalties. The Chinooks watched multiple drives die due to false starts and had a long touchdown called back due to a holding call.
“Penalties get you behind the ball,” McDonald said. “Whenever you get past the sticks to start out, it’s a struggle. We’ve got to get better at that and if we want to make a run at it, we’ve got to get better.”
Wahkiakum’s turnover woes continued with two interceptions in the second quarter, including one that ended their longest drive of the night and turned into one last score for the Chinooks before the half.
The running clock made quick work of the second half as neither team managed to put together legitimate scoring threats. The lack of scoring was viewed as a positive in Lorenzo’s eyes as the Kalama starters played all but the final two minutes of the game.
“They’re a good football team and we turned the ball over I think five times in the first (half) and it was 36-0 at the end of the first quarter,” Lorenzo said. “Final score was 42-0. That means we only gave up six points in three quarters against a really good football team, so that makes me feel better.”
The Kalama defense, helped by the fast moving clock in the second half, held Wahkiakum’s offense to just 94 total yards, all of which came on the ground. Gabe Moon had the most of it with 59 yards on 14 carries. As a team, the Mules didn’t complete a pass in five attempts.
“Defensively, the first couple drives were good,” Esary said. “We were able to stop them and get a shutout, that’s one of those little wins that we needed.”
Those little wins are somethings Kalama keeps looking for as they have their eyes set on being the last team standing when all is said and done.
“We’re a well-oiled machine, but we’re just trying to get better every week,” McDonald said. “That’s kind of what we’ve been talking about since the Woodland game. We’ve got to get better every week, that’s what State Championship teams do, they get better every week and keep building and keep going.”
Doerty and Cox were a dynamic tandem at receiver for the Chinooks. They each caught five passes as Doerty went for 122 yards and Cox tacked on 87. Cox had two receiving TDs on the game and Doerty caught one and ran for one to help lead Kalama.
Kalama (5-0) has a big matchup against No. 4 Onalaska at home next Saturday.
Wahkiakum (3-3) will look to bounce back at home against Adna on Friday.