2B Football Crossover: Forks pulls away from Wahkiakum

FORKS — Wahkiakum hung with Forks for three good quarters in the 1B District Crossover game on Saturday, but three fourth quarter scores helped the Spartans pull away from the Mules and end Wahkiakum’s season with a 40-14 loss.

“The score didn’t dictate how close the game was, it really didn’t,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said.

The Mules played the Spartans tight while battling 50 mile-per-hour winds. The Mules rallied and trailed by just five points, 19-14. into the fourth quarter. But the late push by Forks proved to be the backbreaker as the wheels fell off for the Mules, who had to resort to running the same 11 players on both sides of the ball.

“We were exhausted by the end of the third quarter…it was a dog fight the whole way, we just ran out of gas,” Lorenzo said. “The kids left it all on the field and that’s all we can ask for.”

Wahkiakum was able to keep up with the Spartans thanks to a score on the ground by Dominic Curl and a receiving TD from Zakk Carlson. Curl scored on the Mules’ second offensive drive of the night on a 50-yard run to energize Wahkiakum. But Curl would have to leave the game with an injury in the third quarter, prompting Forks’ late run.