2B Football: Chinooks shut out Pirates in dominating performance

KALAMA — The Kalama football made its entrance to 2B play in dominating fashion, shutting out Adna for the second time in a row in a 44-0 blowout.

“The defense played really well,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We kind of started slow on offense, had some big plays that kept us in it and kept us going. But a really great time on defense.”

Adna only really threatened once, getting as far as Kalama’s red zone before Nate Meyer came down with an interception to wrest the ball right back to the Chinook offense.

Other than that, the Pirates couldn’t manage much of anything going against Kalama’s front.

“We’ve got some bigger D-linemen than we’ve had in the past couple of years, which is awesome,” McDonald said. “Any time you have a good D-line, and then you have Jack Doerty and Jackson Esary at outside linebacker, it’s pretty hard to do things against us.”

On the flip side of the ball, that “slow” start was relative; the Chinooks put up 20 points in the first quarter, and led 28-0 at halftime.