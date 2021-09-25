2B Football: Chinooks shut out Pirates in dominating performance

KALAMA — The Kalama football made its entrance to 2B play in dominating fashion, shutting out Adna for the second time in a row in a 44-0 blowout.
“The defense played really well,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We kind of started slow on offense, had some big plays that kept us in it and kept us going. But a really great time on defense.”
Adna only really threatened once, getting as far as Kalama’s red zone before Nate Meyer came down with an interception to wrest the ball right back to the Chinook offense.
Other than that, the Pirates couldn’t manage much of anything going against Kalama’s front.
“We’ve got some bigger D-linemen than we’ve had in the past couple of years, which is awesome,” McDonald said. “Any time you have a good D-line, and then you have Jack Doerty and Jackson Esary at outside linebacker, it’s pretty hard to do things against us.”
On the flip side of the ball, that “slow” start was relative; the Chinooks put up 20 points in the first quarter, and led 28-0 at halftime.
Esary went for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground — over half coming on a 62-yard score in the first quarter. He added another 104 yards through the air, on 7-of-14 passing, hitting paydirt twice more.
Max Cox was his favorite target on the day, bringing in four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“They were playing a bit of a Cover-1 look over the top of Doerty, so Max was left on the backside, kind of in a one-on-one situation, so we took advantage of that,” McDonald said.
Doerty had two catches himself, but made more of an impact in the run game, where he racked up 42 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s nice to have those two guys, and then Nate Meyer, Jaxxon Truesdell, and Kaden Stariha are all great targets as well,” McDonald said. “It’s just a good receiving corps, and when you have Jackson back there leading the way, it’s pretty awesome to watch.”
Meyer brought in a 33-yard touchdown as well to end the scoring. Before that, Andrew Schlangen hit the house with a 34-yard run; he finished with 64 yards on six carries.
Kalama (3-0) will get a short week and long drive for its next game, heading to Stevenson for a Thursday night date.