2B/1A Football: Riverhawks trounce Knights in non-league matchup

VANCOUVER — Coming of a tough loss to 2B No. 4 Onalaska, the Toledo football team need to bounce back, and the Riverhawks did just that in a 56-22 drubbing of King’s Way Christian.

“I kept telling our guys that this was a get-right game for us, and if we execute properly, we’ll be fine,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “I think overall, that was the case. Our guys really used this as an opportunity to focus on execution and improving on all the things we didn’t do well last week.”

The Riverhawks put up all their points in a one-way first half, scoring eight touchdowns — all on the ground — on drives that Christensen said averaged three plays or so before Toledo found the end zone.

“Offensively, we were able to do basically whatever we wanted,” Christensen said.

Wyatt Nef led the Riverhawks with seven 116 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 52-yard touchdown that ended the scoring.

Before that long run, Geoffrey Glass got things started, rushing in three two first-quarter touchdowns and the first — and third — of six scores in the second for Toledo.

“Geoffrey was the one that punched it in at the end after the other guys had long runs,” Christensen said.