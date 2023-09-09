Last week the R.A. Long Lumberjacks football team picked up an impressive season-opening win on the road at Castle Rock that snapped a 15-game losing streak.

On Friday night, an unfamiliar opponent from its own island took a charter bus down I-5 to Longview Memorial Stadium with an 11-game losing streak of its own that it was looking to end.

Mercer Island used an explosive offense that grinded out tough yards on the ground and provided the big play down the field via the passing game to cruise to a 49-0 win over the Lumberjacks to spoil yet another Longview high school team’s home opener in a non-league 2A versus 3A matchup.

It was the second consecutive shutout at Longview Memorial, which has prevented anyone from enjoying a touchdown graphic on the new video scoreboard.

R.A. Long could never get the offense into a rhythm. Making matters worse for the Jacks, starting quarterback TraMayne Jenkins exited the game early in the second quarter after being tackled out of bounds on a third-down scramble. Jenkins did not return, and the indication was that he could miss time over the coming weeks.

With Jenkins sidelined, R.A. Long turned to junior backup Nick Niday, who came in and did what he could in his first action at the varsity level. Niday was successful in not turning the ball over and getting the ball out to the flats on some quick passes to try and allow his receivers an opportunity to run in space.

“Nick did a good job for us,” Lumberjacks coach Jon Barker said. “It’s only his second year of playing football and it’s a steep learning curve for sure.”

Mercer Island was led by quarterback Spencer Kornblum, who tossed four touchdown passes and rushed for another in the victory. But one of the more head-scratching box score observations was that he was the only quarterback to play for Mercer Island.

Even while leading 42-0 in the third quarter to enact the running clock, Mercer Island didn't rest its starters. Kornblum passed well into the fourth quarter through to the Islanders’ final possession to put an exclamation point on the win, the team’s first in nearly two years after going 0-10 last year and losing last week to Seattle Prep.

There was late shoving after the whistle and noticeable unpleasant exchanges between players throughout the game on both sides that drew flags.

R.A. Long (1-1) now must get ready for 2A Greater St. Helens League play to open next Friday at home against Hudson’s Bay (2-0). The game time is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be the first of a doubleheader at Longview Memorial as Mark Morris will host Columbia River at 8 p.m.