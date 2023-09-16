R.A. Long fought hard and battled all the way to the final whistle Friday evening at Longview Memorial, but fell short against Hudson’s Bay 20-8 in its Greater St. Helens League opener.

The start time was earlier than usual, and the weather was unusually hotter than normal, which took its toll on both R.A. Long and Hudson’s Bay. The Eagles were able to bear the elements slightly better than the Lumberjacks and rode the legs of a committee of serviceable running backs that produced 227 yards.

“The game could have easily gotten away from us,” said R.A. Long coach Jon Barker. “I was very proud of our grit, moxie, sisu, and attitude tonight.”

With temperatures near ninety degrees at kickoff, both teams had to endure cramps and exhaustion, especially in the second half. Hudson’s Bay was able to jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after a 2-yard touchdown from Raphael Bauman, but R.A. Long started producing stops on defense that allowed their offense a chance to get going and not force the action.

One of those stops was a 2nd quarter interception by senior Aeybel Millian that gave R.A. Long the ball on their own 25-yard line with just over four minutes left in the half. Immediately R.A. Long quarterback Nick Niday found wide receiver Koynn Williamdyke down the field for a 33-yard gain to set the Jacks up first-and-10 in Hudson’s Bay territory.

The Jacks got a quality opportunity to convert a third-and-6, but a pass on target from Niday to an open receiver was dropped that would have given the Jacks a new set of downs. A fourth-down false start penalty pushed the Jacks backwards five yards, but they elected to still go for it, only the pass attempt from Niday fell incomplete and gave the ball back to the Eagles.

That would prove to be costly as Hudson’s Bay was able to strike with a big play to Bauman once again, this time a 54-yard TD reception from quarterback Mike Miller to extend the Eagles lead to 13-0 heading into the locker room.

To begin the third quarter, the Eagles started to grind down R.A. Long with tough running and ball control. Bay chewed up almost nine minutes off the clock on its first possession, but the good news for R.A. Long was that it got off the field without giving up any points on the drive.

The Jacks' turned to a different quarterback option in Taijon Reagins on its first possession to see if he could get the offense going. Reagins did show some good moves rushing the ball on quarterback option plays, but penalties pushed the Jacks back and negated a first down run.

Reagins was intercepted a few plays later and R.A. Long’s defense would have to go back to work almost immediately. The game plan for Bay continued to be to pound

the ball at a tired R.A. Long defense, but the Jacks battled tough and did not allow Bay to score up until the final minute of the game to go on top 20-0.

The Jacks never showed dejection in their body language and came out ready on the ensuing kickoff to turn in something positive before the day was over, and they would find it. On the first play of the Jack’s final drive, Reagins got good protection, stepped up in the pocket, and delivered a strike down the field that was hauled in by Williamdyke who took it 68 yards to the end zone for the first Lumberjacks touchdown on the new field.

Millian rushed in a 2-point conversion to give the Jacks cheer staff a chance to ring the bell 8 times. Even though the Jacks came up short on the scoreboard, they did find small victories in the loss. Both Reagins and Niday had incredibly positive moments in the game, and each added something different at the QB position.

“We found some more pieces to add to the puzzle on offense, and there is still work to do on that side of the ball," said Barker.

Up next for R.A. Long (1-2 overall, 0-1 GSHL) is a trip down to Brush Prairie next Friday at 7 p.m. to take on a winless Hockinson squad.