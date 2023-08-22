The Monarchs finished second in the 2A Greater St. Helens League in 2022, winding up behind Washougal which finished an undefeated 7-0 in league play. Mark Morris was a fourth quarter team, winning multiple close games with key plays late including home wins against Woodland and Ridgefield and a road win at Hockinson.

Those wins were largely keyed by a rushing attack led by Justus McCann and Cade Warren who filled in for the injured Deacon Dietz for the better part of the season. Dietz and McCann have graduated, and Warren shifts to quarterback to replace the departed Kellen Desbiens. That leaves a gaping hole at tailback where juniors Kenneth Mullins, Brady Schlecht and Aimen Flemens will have to step up for an offense that relies heavily on its run game.

Coach Shawn Perkins noted the Monarchs will start several sophomores in key positions this season which will lead to growing pains early on.

“I think we have a good chance (to finish high in our league). We’re just going to be really young. We’re starting a lot of sophomores this year. It’s going to be one of those deals where kids who don’t have a lot of varsity experience are going to make sophomore mistakes, freshman mistakes,” Perkins said. “These kids are going to get battle tested right away.”

Warren, the new starter at quarterback and senior leader, has lofty goals regardless of the inexperience.

“The goal is always to take that league ‘chip,” Warren said referencing the league title. “We can set smaller ones throughout the season, but when you come back to it, it’s to win the league.”

Though Warren and the Monarchs fell short of the league title last season, they still grabbed a playoff spot before dropping a one-point game to Black Hills at home. Despite some key losses through graduating seniors, Warren thinks this year’s Monarchs can build off of last season’s playoff berth.

“I think we can definitely build off of it,” stated Warren. “Young guys have come in and just have to pick up where those guys left off so we can build off what we did. I think we can do that.”

Mark Morris will open its season with a pair of non-conference games versus Battle Ground and Astoria, including the first game on the newly installed playing surface at Longview Memorial Stadium. Games against Washougal on Sep. 22 and at Ridgefield on Oct. 6 will go a long way toward deciding where the Monarchs fit in the 2A GSHL landscape.

Lumberjacks sharpening the ax

One year after a last-place finish in the 2A GSHL, the Lumberjacks hope a year of maturation and weight training and a stark culture change will carry the team back into the thick of the playoff race.

This season R.A. Long’s top athlete, TraMayne Jenkins, shifts from his position as a receiver to quarterback. The junior is being asked to take over for the departed Shaun Mize as the Jacks look to become more dynamic on offense.

The skill positions are certainly not lacking for athletes. The Lumberjacks return receivers Koynn Williamdyke, Aeybel Milian and Lonnie Brown Jr. to an offense that averaged just 17 points per game last season.

Much of that discrepancy in points scored versus points allowed (45 per game) came down to the defense being unable to get off the field. The longer a team holds onto the ball the better it typically ends up doing in the point differential. With that in mind RAL coach Jon Barker believes a more liberal approach on defense will help players find opportunities to make game changing plays.

“I think defensively we’ve kind of found a way trying to give them more freedom to let them go play,” noted Barker. “Years before this, I tried to put them in more of a structure where I was pretty regimented in what I wanted them to do.”

R.A. Long wants to generate more turnovers on defense and be more balanced on offense with its run and pass play calls. Though the Jacks return four starters from last year’s offensive line, it’s still a group that remains largely unproven.

“We’re still trying to work that out. That’s kind of the spot where we need to solidify a little more,” stated Barker. “We have a fair number of experienced guys to put in there, but it’s just been hard to fit everyone in there.”

The other area where the Jacks need to improve is in the team’s consistency for 48 minutes.

“It’s consistent focus and energy for four quarters. We did a lot where we would come out and play focused and play well for two quarters, or three quarters, or for a couple series and lose our way,” added Barker. “It’s just having that ability to persevere and kind of believe in ourselves for four quarters and the ups and downs of a game.”

R.A. Long will open its season at Castle Rock on Saturday, Sep. 2. The Lumberjacks will get their first taste of the new artificial turf at Longview Memorial Stadium the following week against Mercer Island.

Beavers searching for balance

Following a middle-of-the-pack finish in the 2A GSHL last season the Beavers enter 2023 with their eyes set on a league championship and a return to the playoffs.

Senior quarterback Brett Martynowicz enters his third season under center, and his second in coach Sean McDonald’s system, which Martynowicz believes will help him make more plays this season.

Coach McDonald has seen Martynowicz’s knowledge of the system grow. A full year of starts under center in the new system should give the southpaw a level of confidence that he can beat defenses with his mind as well as his arm.

“He’s grown a lot over the last year,” McDonald stated. “Starting a whole season benefitted him this year and again, being in the system for a year he’s understanding more, he can make checks at the line. I think he’s going to have a really good year and be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, I hope.”

It will be interesting to see who steps up for the Beavers at receiver and running back where the team will have to replace Drew Burns, Keaton Northcut and Justin Philpot. Eli Anderson is back and Martynowicz likes the potential of junior Chase Hall, who has added considerable size in the offseason as well as sophomores Zach Young and Carson Northcut.

“I think guys worked hard in the offseason. We had a good percentage of guys show up in seven-on-seven’s. We have guys stepping up in those spots,” noted McDonald. “I think we know the system better than we did last year so there shouldn’t be a lot of hiccups. We should be able to hit the ground running Game 1, so I think we’re mentally ahead of where we were last year.”

An element that should benefit Martynowicz is a sizable and athletic offensive line where Woodland boasts a handful of tall, long athletes. Each of those Beavers tip the scale north of 220 pounds with the strength to hold their own at the point of attack and the feet to get to the next level.

“That’s a pro this year,” coach McDonald said. “We’ve actually increased our size up front. A lot of guys have put on a lot of size and we’re doing good things up front.”

Woodland wants to be a balanced offense with a 50/50 percent split between run and pass plays. Having a strong offensive line that can create holes in the run game will help keep defenses honest instead of pinning their ears back to rush the passer.

If Woodland can perform on offense up to its projections, competing at the top of the league standings should play out. Their quarterback asks, “Why not?”

“I think it just comes down to believing in ourselves and our system,” added Martynowicz. “Coach McDonald has kind of a motto for us this year that ‘The time is now.’ It’s time for us to go out and prove that we can compete with the top teams in the league.”

Woodland will open its season with a jamboree at Kelso on Friday before hosting Kalama for the 8-Mile War on Sep. 2.