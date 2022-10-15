2A High School Football: Mark Morris slips and survives at Hockinson

HOCKINSON — Needing a win to keep the heat on Washougal in the 2A Greater St. Helens League football standings, Mark Morris eventually got the job done in a wild 35-31 victory at Hockinson, Friday night.

The Monarchs trailed by as many as 10 points on multiple occasions against the Hawks, but overcame the deficit thanks to several long scoring drives which acted as their best defense of the night. Mark Morris had long drives in the second half of 23 and 18 plays, chewing up more than 18 minutes of game time over the final 24 minutes.

“It was a battle the whole way,” Mark Morris head coach Shawn Perkins said. “The kids battled back, they showed some of our core covenants tonight. They showed some grit, some dedication… that’s what won the game for us."

The pivotal play of the game for the Monarchs was Langston Bartell’s interception of a Jarod Oldham pass on Hockinson’s first possession of the second half. The Hawks took a 24-14 lead into the half thanks to two big pass plays from Oldham to senior wide receiver John Charles. The first went for 85 yards and a touchdown, the other 41 yards and another six points as Charles got behind the Monarchs’ defensive backs and hauled in Oldham’s pass in stride at the 5-yard line.

But Bartell’s interception halted a potential Hockinson scoring drive at the Mark Morris 10-yard line. Had the Hawks added another seven points to go up by 21 points, the Monarchs wouldn't have had enough time to capitalize on those core covenants.

On the ensuing possession, the Monarchs went 90 yards on an absurd 23 plays to score a touchdown and close the gap to 24-20. Mark Morris overcame three holding calls and converted a key 4th-and-3 on the drive. It was capped by a Justus McCann 1-yard rushing touchdown, his second score of the game.

“There’s never a 23-play drive, ever,” Perkins said. “Our kids didn’t quit. They could’ve got into their heads, but they didn’t. They showed some mental toughness there and kept battling, kept battling, believed in their teammates and got it done.”

The Monarchs played the entire game without the ever dynamic Deacon Dietz playing a single snap on the offensive side of the football. In his place, the Monarchs turned to McCann and Rylan Jewell to carry the heavy workload. McCann finished with 247 yards on 35 carries and the two scores. Jewell ran 17 times for 98 yards and a touchdown as Mark Morris churned out 375 yards on the ground against the Hawks.

“McCann played his tail off,” Perkins said. “He’s playing linebacker, too, and did a good job. He had some big runs."

With the score set at 24-20 in the final minute of the third quarter, the Mark Morris defense made a clutch tackle on Hockinson running back Drake Wubben to prevent a first down. After Oldham threw incomplete on the following play, the Hawks faced fourth-and-3 on their own 41-yard line and decided to run a fake punt.

Mark Morris flexed its mental fortitude once again as they forced Charles (the punter) to reverse field and tackled him for a 15-yard loss. The Monarchs took over inside the Hockinson 15-yard line (thanks to an unsportsmanlike penalty was tacked on at the end of the play) and subsequently took a 28-24 lead as Jewell scored on a 2-yard run and the team converted the two-point try.

The Monarchs had to survive one more scare, though. After an injury to Hockinson’s running back resulted in a turnover, Mark Morris quarterback Kellen Desbiens threw an interception which handed the football back to the Hawks inside the Monarchs’ 15-yard line. Oldham then connected with Carter Cameron on the first play of the series for a 12-yard touchdown to take a 31-28 lead.

Of course, Mark Morris made sure to rebound from the mistake once again. This time the Monarchs went 80 yards on 18 plays, taking the lead when Kobe Parlin pounced on a Dossen Morrow fumble at the goal line for the game-winning touchdown.

Hockinson, which had run just 14 plays in the second half at that point, took over with 1:35 left on the game clock, needing to go 69 yards to win the game. Finally ready to call it a night, the Mark Morris defense shut the drive down by stopping the Hawks on fourth down and took a knee to run the clock out.

Next up for the Monarchs (6-1, 4-1 league) is a date with Woodland at Longview Memorial Stadium next Friday.

“We’ve got to take care of Woodland this week, but we have to stay focused at the task at hand. We have a lot of mistakes we need to shore up,” Perkins said. “We didn’t play a perfect game by a long shot.”