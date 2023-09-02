Friday night was a special night for the families in the city of Longview, its public-school administrators, and high school athletes that got to be part of the pre-game ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the brand new field turf, track, and video scoreboard that was used for the first time at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Mark Morris got the honors of being the first Longview school to compete on the faux grass but found themselves a very real opponent.

Yes, the history books will show that the Battle Ground Tigers were indeed the first team to collect a win on the new field, beating Mark Morris 43-0 in convincing fashion.

Jacob Champine rushed for two touchdowns and caught another from the Tigers sophomore starting quarterback Ethan Adams to lead Battle Ground to the party spoiling win.

The Monarchs were simply not able to execute the plays they needed to, and put the ball on the turf three times that ultimately led to their opponent putting points on the board early and often.

“We just didn’t play very well coming out tonight and have to find a way to get better, change our attitude, and not take things for granted,” explained Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins after the game. “We turned the ball over too many times and at halftime we challenged the team to just win the second half. I was pleased with how we ended up playing that final half.”

The Monarchs received the opening kickoff and aspired to score the first touchdown in their logo painted end zone, but a fumble on the second play of the drive was recovered by the Tigers deep in Monarchs territory which set up Battle Ground to take an early 7-0 lead four plays later.

Battle Ground dominated the first half, scoring five unanswered touchdowns thanks to three Monarchs' fumbles.

To Mark Morris’ credit, they did play a lot better overall in the second half and responded to the challenge issued by their 21-year tenured head coach.

The Monarchs forced an interception on the Tigers’ first drive of the second half and did much better stopping the Battle Ground rushing attack. The Tigers did add another touchdown almost midway through the third quarter to force the running clock for the remainder of the game.

Despite not finding the end zone to get the goose egg off the new video scoreboard, there were a few positives for Mark Morris to be happy about.

Junior running back Kenneth Mullen ran hard with the ball all night and made it difficult for the Tigers to bring him down on the first attempt. Sophomore Deker Bartell did a nice job making tackles for the Monarchs defense and junior quarterback/cornerback Nathan Stephens came up with an interception on defense and took some meaningful snaps throughout the game at quarterback at times to give Warren some time to work at the wide receiver position.

Next Friday night Mark Morris will travel to Astoria, OR for another non-league contest.

Coach Perkins knows there aren't any easy opponents set up for them in the foreseeable future.

“We expect them to be tough and we have to be ready to play because there’s not a bad team on our schedule," said Perkins.