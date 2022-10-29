2A High School Football: Mark Morris absorbs R.A. Long's punches in big rivalry win

In a game that featured multiple dustups and at least a few punches, Mark Morris dominated Longview's battle royal once again, beating R.A. Long 35-13 for their fourth consecutive win.

Dossen Morrow and Kobe Parlin each had two touchdowns as Mark Morris took care of business at Longview Memorial Stadium in front of a grandstand with good seats still available. Despite the patches of empty seats the Monarchs were sure to revel in their rivalry victory.

“We love it,” Morrow said of completing the career sweep over RAL for the Mark Morris seniors. “It’s a lasting impression for years to come. We’re feeling pretty confident going into the next few years against R.A. Long.”

To hear Morrow tell it, the Monarchs will begin preparing for their next rivalry win as soon as they're finished icing down from this one. It's all part of the process.

“It’s always an emotional game. The whole day we were anticipating this, listening to music, getting ready,” added Morrow. “There was no goofing off for this game, we were locked in and ready to go.”

R.A. Long came into the game with the hope of stopping the Mark Morris rushing attack in order to force 5-foot-8 senior quarterback Kellen Desbiens to throw the ball around. It was a fine idea in principle, yet ineffective in reality.

Senor tailback Justus McCann led Mark Morris with 178 rushing yards.

“It’s icing on the cake of a great season for the kids,” Mark Morris head coach Shawn Perkins said. “We got to play a lot of guys tonight. It was just a good experience for our kids, our fans (and) parents. That’s a fun time to get it done like that.”

The Monarchs ran for 295 yards on the ground while passing for another 189.

The air attack from Desbiens didn’t require anything exotic. It was just a simple bubble screen to Langston Bartell in the flat went for 46 yards down the far sideline for the opening touchdown to put the Monarchs ahead 7-0.

Ultimately, Mark Morris’ combination of size and speed overmatched anything R.A. Long could put on the field to counter with. While the Monarchs churned up 484 yards of total offense, largely through three quarters of play before inserting the reserves for their final two possessions of the game, the Lumberjacks were held to just five first downs and 169 total yards.

After scoring on its first possession, Mark Morris got a stop and took the ball 64 yards in nine plays on their second possession to go up 13-0. Desbiens connected with Parlin on a four yard pass for the score with 2:08 to play in the first quarter. Parlin finished with three catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns, including one on the ground.

A four yard run by junior Morrow and the subsequent two-point conversion gave the Monarchs a commanding 21-0 lead with 7:11 to play in the first half. Though there was still plenty of time on the clock for the Lumberjacks to get back into the game, they simply couldn’t put anything together against the Mark Morris defense.

The Jacks’ run was stuffed (just 27 yards rushing on 10 attempts) and quarterback Shaun Mize struggled to connect with his receivers with much consistency. In fact, the Jacks were limited to just two big downfield plays. The first of those a 41-yard connection with junior receiver Koynn Williamdyke down inside the 10 yard line, which set up a short touchdown pass to TraMayne Jenkins in the second quarter to put the Jacks on the board and cut the deficit to 21-7.

The second big play for the home side came in the fourth quarter when Mize found Jenkins open down the near sideline and Jenkins hauled in the pass over his shoulder for a 39-yard touchdown.

Mize finished the game 7-for-16 for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Jenkins led all Lumberjacks’ receivers with three receptions for 48 yards and the score.

Mark Morris was able to ice the game in the second half with two more long, touchdown-scoring drives. The first covered 87 yards on 16 plays after the Monarchs were able to force a three-and-out from R.A. Long on the opening possession of the half. Morrow capped the drive with a seven yard run to put the Monarchs up 28-7. Then, after forcing another punt by the Jacks, Mark Morris went 62 yards on 13 plays before coming up with a touchdown in the red zone once again as Parlin scored on a one yard run to put the Monarchs ahead 35-7.

“That’s what we wanted to work on, some of that stuff,” Perkins said of the sustained scoring drives in the second half. “That’s what we wanted to use this game for, clean up some of our mistakes from the last few weeks.”

Both teams came into the game hoping to avoid any mischief on the field and both teams failed in that regard.

There were at least two instances of cheap shots. One on an R.A. Long blindside-block by Aeybel Milian as quarterback Shaun Mize scampered down the sideline, and the other by Mark Morris sophomore wide receiver Brady Schlecht who went after the Lumberjacks’ defensive back Lonnie Brown Jr., ripping Brown’s helmet off before casting hands and words in the Lumberjacks' direction. Brown didn’t take kindly to the dustup and fought back, throwing punches at Schlect as he lay flat on the ground. Both were ejected after the second half flare up.

R.A. Long head coach Jon Barker could do little but look ahead to a more promising 2023 after an 0-9 campaign this season.

“The takeaways from the season are… it’s the never-say-die spirit, the keep-swinging mentality, like let’s go be dogs to the final whistle. (Those) are the things we take away,” said Barker.

And to be sure, there were bright spots for the Lumberjacks this season. They'll just need to find more of them next time around.

“Most of our O-line guys come back, so they’ll gain some experience," Barker added. "Jenkins is here for two more years. We’ve got some skill guys returning, we just need to find someone to throw the rock.”

Mark Morris (8-1, 6-1 league) wrapped up its regular season with a second-place 2A Greater St. Helens League finish. Next up is a District playoff game against an opponent still to be determined after the 2A Evergreen Conference ended up with a three-way tie between Shelton, Black Hills and Aberdeen for the final two playoff spots.

No matter who they play, the Monarchs are feeling like they've got more than a fighting chance to win as long as they take care of the little things.

“I just think up front blocking is going to be the biggest thing for us,” Morrow said. “If we can execute on the blocks we’re going to have a hay day.”