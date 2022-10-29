 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Prep Football

2A High School Football: Mark Morris absorbs R.A. Long's punches in big rivalry win

  • 0

In a game that featured multiple dustups and at least a few punches, Mark Morris dominated Longview's battle royal once again, beating R.A. Long 35-13 for their fourth consecutive win.

Mark Morris football sign

Mark Morris player Kellen Desbiens (12) and Langston Bartell (10) lead the charge through the big sign at at halftime of a 35-13 win over R.A. Long, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Dossen Morrow and Kobe Parlin each had two touchdowns as Mark Morris took care of business at Longview Memorial Stadium in front of a grandstand with good seats still available. Despite the patches of empty seats the Monarchs were sure to revel in their rivalry victory.

“We love it,” Morrow said of completing the career sweep over RAL for the Mark Morris seniors. “It’s a lasting impression for years to come. We’re feeling pretty confident going into the next few years against R.A. Long.”

Mark Morris football Kobe Parlin

Mark Morris running back Kobe Parlin swats away a Lumberjack defender as he picks up big yards on the ground during a 35-13 win over R.A. Long, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

To hear Morrow tell it, the Monarchs will begin preparing for their next rivalry win as soon as they're finished icing down from this one. It's all part of the process.

“It’s always an emotional game. The whole day we were anticipating this, listening to music, getting ready,” added Morrow. “There was no goofing off for this game, we were locked in and ready to go.”

R.A. Long came into the game with the hope of stopping the Mark Morris rushing attack in order to force 5-foot-8 senior quarterback Kellen Desbiens to throw the ball around. It was a fine idea in principle, yet ineffective in reality.

Mark Morris football celebrate stock

Mark Morris football players lift off to celebrate a touchdown during a 35-13 win over R.A. Long, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Senor tailback Justus McCann led Mark Morris with 178 rushing yards.

“It’s icing on the cake of a great season for the kids,” Mark Morris head coach Shawn Perkins said. “We got to play a lot of guys tonight. It was just a good experience for our kids, our fans (and) parents. That’s a fun time to get it done like that.”

The Monarchs ran for 295 yards on the ground while passing for another 189.

Mark Morris football Langston Bartell

Mark Morris receiver Langston Bartell slips past the R.A. Long defense for a big gain down the sideline during a 35-13 win over the Lumberjacks, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

The air attack from Desbiens didn’t require anything exotic. It was just a simple bubble screen to Langston Bartell in the flat went for 46 yards down the far sideline for the opening touchdown to put the Monarchs ahead 7-0.

Ultimately, Mark Morris’ combination of size and speed overmatched anything R.A. Long could put on the field to counter with. While the Monarchs churned up 484 yards of total offense, largely through three quarters of play before inserting the reserves for their final two possessions of the game, the Lumberjacks were held to just five first downs and 169 total yards.

Mark Morris football Dossen Morrow

Mark Morris running back Dossen Morrow takes a tumble as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during a 35-13 win over R.A. Long, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

After scoring on its first possession, Mark Morris got a stop and took the ball 64 yards in nine plays on their second possession to go up 13-0. Desbiens connected with Parlin on a four yard pass for the score with 2:08 to play in the first quarter. Parlin finished with three catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns, including one on the ground.

A four yard run by junior Morrow and the subsequent two-point conversion gave the Monarchs a commanding 21-0 lead with 7:11 to play in the first half. Though there was still plenty of time on the clock for the Lumberjacks to get back into the game, they simply couldn’t put anything together against the Mark Morris defense.

R.A. Long football Taijon Reagins

R.A. Long's Taijon Reagins takes a Mark Morris defender for a piggyback ride while carrying the football for a short gain during a 35-13 loss to the Monarchs, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

The Jacks’ run was stuffed (just 27 yards rushing on 10 attempts) and quarterback Shaun Mize struggled to connect with his receivers with much consistency. In fact, the Jacks were limited to just two big downfield plays. The first of those a 41-yard connection with junior receiver Koynn Williamdyke down inside the 10 yard line, which set up a short touchdown pass to TraMayne Jenkins in the second quarter to put the Jacks on the board and cut the deficit to 21-7.

R.A. long football Koynn Williamdyke

R.A. Long's Koynn Williamdyke is chased down by Mark Morris defender Travis Sherman during a 35-13 loss to the Monarchs, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

The second big play for the home side came in the fourth quarter when Mize found Jenkins open down the near sideline and Jenkins hauled in the pass over his shoulder for a 39-yard touchdown.

Mize finished the game 7-for-16 for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Jenkins led all Lumberjacks’ receivers with three receptions for 48 yards and the score.

R.A. Long football Shaun Mize

R.A. Long quarterback Shaun Mize threads a pass through the hands of Mark Morris defender Dossen Morrow during a 35-13 loss to the Monarchs, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Mark Morris was able to ice the game in the second half with two more long, touchdown-scoring drives. The first covered 87 yards on 16 plays after the Monarchs were able to force a three-and-out from R.A. Long on the opening possession of the half. Morrow capped the drive with a  seven yard run to put the Monarchs up 28-7. Then, after forcing another punt by the Jacks, Mark Morris went 62 yards on 13 plays before coming up with a touchdown in the red zone once again as Parlin scored on a one yard run to put the Monarchs ahead 35-7.

“That’s what we wanted to work on, some of that stuff,” Perkins said of the sustained scoring drives in the second half. “That’s what we wanted to use this game for, clean up some of our mistakes from the last few weeks.”

Both teams came into the game hoping to avoid any mischief on the field and both teams failed in that regard.

R.A. Long football Lonnie Brown Jr.

R.A. Long's Lonnie Brown is pulled off of Brady Schlecht of Mark Morris by a pair of referees, a fellow Lumberjack, and Mark Morris' Kellen Desbiens after the two wound up in a scrap on the field. The Lumberjacks lost the rivalry game 35-13 at Longview Memorial Stadium, Friday, Oct. 28.

There were at least two instances of cheap shots. One on an R.A. Long blindside-block by Aeybel Milian as quarterback Shaun Mize scampered down the sideline, and the other by Mark Morris sophomore wide receiver Brady Schlecht who went after the Lumberjacks’ defensive back Lonnie Brown Jr., ripping Brown’s helmet off before casting hands and words in the Lumberjacks' direction. Brown didn’t take kindly to the dustup and fought back, throwing punches at Schlect as he lay flat on the ground. Both were ejected after the second half flare up. 

R.A. Long head coach Jon Barker could do little but look ahead to a more promising 2023 after an 0-9 campaign this season.

R.A. Long football crowd

The R.A. Long student section gets loud during the first half of a 35-13 loss to Mark Morris, Friday, Oct. 28 at Longview Memorial Stadium.

“The takeaways from the season are… it’s the never-say-die spirit, the keep-swinging mentality, like let’s go be dogs to the final whistle. (Those) are the things we take away,” said Barker.

And to be sure, there were bright spots for the Lumberjacks this season. They'll just need to find more of them next time around.

“Most of our O-line guys come back, so they’ll gain some experience," Barker added. "Jenkins is here for two more years. We’ve got some skill guys returning, we just need to find someone to throw the rock.”

R.A. Long football halftime banner

R.A. Long football players rip through a giant sign as they emerge from the locker room for a home game against their rivals from Mark Morris at Longview Memorial Stadium, Friday, Oct. 28.

Mark Morris (8-1, 6-1 league) wrapped up its regular season with a second-place 2A Greater St. Helens League finish. Next up is a District playoff game against an opponent still to be determined after the 2A Evergreen Conference ended up with a three-way tie between Shelton, Black Hills and Aberdeen for the final two playoff spots.

No matter who they play, the Monarchs are feeling like they've got more than a fighting chance to win as long as they take care of the little things.

Mark Morris football team

Mark Morris players lock arms and hop in unison in anticipation of a kickoff during a 35-13 win over R.A. Long, Friday, Oct. 28, at Longview Memorial Stadium.

“I just think up front blocking is going to be the biggest thing for us,” Morrow said. “If we can execute on the blocks we’re going to have a hay day.”

Box Score

At Longview

MONARCHS 35, LUMBERJACKS 13

Mark Morris 13 8 7 7 – 35

R.A. Long 0 7 0 6 – 13

Scoring Summary

MM – Kellen Desbiens 46-yard pass to Langston Bartell; Desbiens kick

MM – Desbiens 4-yard pass to Kobe Parlin; Kick no good

MM – Dossen Morrow 4-yard run; Two-point conversion

RA – Shaun Mize 5-yard pass to TraMayne Jenkins; Layne Oberloh kick

MM – Morrow 7-yard run; Cade Warren kick

MM – Parlin 1-yard run; Desbiens kick

RA – Mize 39-yard pass to Jenkins; Oberloh kick

Team Stats MM RAL

First Downs 23 5

Rushing Yards 295 27

Passing Yards 189 142

Total Yards 484 169

Comp-Att-Int 11-13-0 7-16-0

Penalties/Yards 8/65 6/45

Fumbles/Lost 1/0 0/0

Individual Stats

Rushing: MM–Justus McCann 26/178, Cade Warren 13/62, Aimen Flemens 4/7, Morrow 3/39, Daniel VandenBerg 2/8, Asa Pineda 2/8, Parlin 2/9; RAL –Mize 5/18, Reagins 1/3, Koynn Williamdyke 2/4, Sammy Hopper 2/2

Passing: MM–Desbiens 11-13/189; RAL–Mize 7-16/142

Receiving: MM–Parlin 3/34, Morrow 2/27, McCann 2/36, Bartell 1/46, Warren 1/31, Travis Sherman 1/14; RAL–Jenkins 3/48, Williamdyke 1/41, Aeybel Milian 2/9, Reagins 1/13, Hopper 1/-1, Aizik Rothwell 1/31

