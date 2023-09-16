Mark Morris returned home after a nonconference shutout win over Astoria in Week 2, to open 2A Greater St. Helens League play against Columbia River on Hall-of-Fame night at Longview Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Utilizing a steady, ball-control offense, Mark Morris dominated time of possession to hand Columbia River a 21-3 loss. Over the last two weeks, Mark Morris has outscored its opponents 43-3.

Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins pointed to an improved ground game that is starting to come along after a disappointing performance in the Monarchs’ opening-season loss to Battle Ground.

“I love to run the ball. If they don’t have the ball, they can’t score. It burns clock, you know what I mean? I’m old school about that, but that’s how you win games,” Perkins said.

Mark Morris held the ball for the majority of the first half. It closed out the half with a long touchdown drive that chewed up more than eight minutes off the clock before junior tailback Asa Pineda punched the ball into the end zone from three yards out to put Mark Morris ahead 14-3 at the break.

The Monarchs extended the lead midway through the third quarter when quarterback Cade Warren threw a touchdown pass.

“It feels really good to get the first win on this carpet,” Perkins said. “I wish we would have closed out the game a little bit better. … There’s a bunch of learning moments in there.”

Some of those learning moments included two interceptions thrown by quarterback Nathan Stephens in the fourth quarter. With the Monarchs comfortably ahead 21-3, Stephens floated two passes that were easily intercepted by the Rapids’ cornerbacks.

Thankfully for the Monarchs, neither turnover came back to hurt them as the defense was able to hold Columbia River out of the end zone and give the ball back to the offense.

Columbia River played without its starting quarterback, which left backup Ethan Long to step in for his first start of the season.

“We got pressure on the quarterback. We contained him pretty good and didn’t let him get out of the pocket,” Perkins said. “(Long) has speed and he’s shifty out there. We did a really good job on that. … We ducked in a couple times, let him out there (on the edge), but overall they did a great job.”

Perkins highlighted linebackers Brady Schlecht and Benjamin Whiteside as well as interior lineman DeShaun David on the defensive side of the ball. He also pointed to his entire secondary as a reason for Friday’s comfortable win.

It’s two consecutive weeks of holding opponents without a touchdown.

“They’ve really stepped it up on the defensive end. Like I said, our defensive line has really improved,” Perkins said. “(We’re) putting pressure on the quarterback, keeping him in the pocket and our DB’s are doing a nice job in phase with the guys out there, not letting them do double moves and things like that on us.”

Mark Morris (2-1, 1-0 league) hosts what may be an angry Washougal squad coming off a close loss to Woodland at 7 p.m. Friday.

Note: At halftime, Mark Morris inducted seven members into its Hall of Fame with the 2023 class.