2A Football: Wildcats leave Beavers in the dust

LA CENTER — The Woodland football team got hit with another slow start Friday, and lost by nearly the same score for the second straight week, dropping its non-league matchup against La Center 52-20.

The Beavers committed 13 penalties and gave the ball away five times on offense, while allowing three scoring plays of more than 50 yards on defense.

A week after Woodland fumbled the ball away to Kalama the first two times it touched it, La Center defenders came down with two of Drew Burns’ first five passes, before any Beaver receivers could get their hands on one. Burns finished 7-for-25 for 73 yards but threw four picks. Replacing him midway through the game, Brett Martynowicz fare little better, going 10-for-21 for 97 yards, a pick, and the lone Woodland passing touchdown of the night, a 16-yard throw to Beau Swett in the fourth quarter.

Swett led the Woodland receiving corps with six catches for 56 yards.

Tailback Daymon Gressett carried the ball for 44 yards on 10 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but he went down in the ensuing celebration, and didn’t run the ball the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, La Center quarterback Darren Cepeda threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third in a 20-point first quarter for the Wildcats.