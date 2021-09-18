﻿2A Football: Washougal blows out Woodland

WASHOUGAL — An injury-riddled Woodland squad fell behind early and couldn’t recover in their first 2A Greater St. Helen’s League game of the season on Friday night. The Beavers couldn’t find the scoreboard and ultimately fell to the Panthers 41-0.

Washougal racked up 21 first-quarter points to build a big lead early. The first quarter surge sheds light on the hot starts the Beavers have allowed this season that have forced them to play from behind for nearly the entire time they’ve been on the field. Through three games, their opponents have scored more than 70 first-quarter points.

The Panthers didn’t replicate that scoring output as the game wore on, but they still scored 20 second-half points on their way to the win.

Turnovers plagued the Beavers as they coughed up the ball seven times — four on interceptions and three on fumbles.

Washougal did the bulk of their work through the air as they amassed 256 passing yards compared to the Beavers’ 92. All told, the Panthers outgained Woodland 324-180 on the night.

Christian Cruz was the leading rusher for Woodland with 84 yards on 24 carries. Brett Martynowicz finished the game 9-of-28 passing with 92 yards.