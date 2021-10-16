2A Football: Steady Hockinson works past Mark Morris

Oldham made his presence felt when he connected with Charles on a 33-yard pass with less than a minute left in the first half.

Charles led the Hawks out of the locker room and back into the end zone with another 20-yard rushing score on the opening drive of the second half. With the Hawks leading 24-6, Charles had accounted for all of their points, including PATs. Charles was finished scoring for the night, but he still played a role through the remainder of the game finishing with 132 yards on just six carries.

Oldham broke Charles’ scoring streak when he connected with Kenyon Johnson from 30 yards out in the third before the Monarchs could get things going. Oldham stepped in and was efficient from the pocket. He finished the night going 10-of-14 passing for 156 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters of work.

Trailing big, the Monarchs pieced things together and found an answer on a 16-play drive that ended with Tim Sears scoring on a 9-yard run.

Sears’ score would have been unexpected just a day ago as he was playing guard on the offensive line until a few hours before kickoff. In need of a healthy pair of legs with ball carriers like Deacon Dietz and George Mosier sidelined with injuries, Perkins had to find someone else to carry the rock.