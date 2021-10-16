2A Football: Steady Hockinson works past Mark Morris

The first quarter went Mark Morris’ way on Friday night, but they play four for a reason, and Hockinson dominated the final three to take home a comfortable 45-14 win over the Monarchs to play homecoming spoiler in a 2A Greater St. Helens League showdown.
“We made costly mistakes at times and you can’t do that against a quality team,” MM coach Shawn Perkins said. “We have to play better on a consistent basis. We’d have two or three good plays and then we’d have four bad plays. You can’t do that.”
Mark Morris led 6-0 after the first thanks to a 13-yard pass from Kellen Desbiens to Langston Bartell, but they wouldn’t find the board again until late in the third quarter.
In the meantime, Hockinson’s John Charles nearly single-handedly willed the Hawks to take the lead. Charles answered Mark Morris’ score with and 18-yard touchdown run early in the second to take a 7-6 lead. Then Mark Morris forced a fourth down with their backs against the goal line on their own 12, so Charles trotted out and nailed a 29-yard field goal to extend the lead.
Hockinson’s offense picked up their effectiveness after a quarterback change in the second quarter. Andre Northrup, who got the start under center, moved out to a skill position while Jarod Northrup took the remainder of the snaps at QB.
“We saw him play some quarterback against R.A. Long, but we didn’t think it was going to be a consistent basis like that,” Perkins said of the switch.
Oldham made his presence felt when he connected with Charles on a 33-yard pass with less than a minute left in the first half.
Charles led the Hawks out of the locker room and back into the end zone with another 20-yard rushing score on the opening drive of the second half. With the Hawks leading 24-6, Charles had accounted for all of their points, including PATs. Charles was finished scoring for the night, but he still played a role through the remainder of the game finishing with 132 yards on just six carries.
Oldham broke Charles’ scoring streak when he connected with Kenyon Johnson from 30 yards out in the third before the Monarchs could get things going. Oldham stepped in and was efficient from the pocket. He finished the night going 10-of-14 passing for 156 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters of work.
Trailing big, the Monarchs pieced things together and found an answer on a 16-play drive that ended with Tim Sears scoring on a 9-yard run.
Sears’ score would have been unexpected just a day ago as he was playing guard on the offensive line until a few hours before kickoff. In need of a healthy pair of legs with ball carriers like Deacon Dietz and George Mosier sidelined with injuries, Perkins had to find someone else to carry the rock.
“Tim Sears was a guard last week and we made him a running back about two hours before the game,” he said. “He ran hard and did a great job.”
Sears would go on to lead the Monarchs in rushing with 46 yards on 11 carries on the game.
“Coach was like ‘Show up a little bit early, I’ve got to talk to you,’ and I was like ‘OK,’” Sears said. “I show up and he was like, ‘We’re going to put you at running back.’”
Sears said he was nervous as his knowledge of the playbook from the running back spot was thin, but after a brief crash course on the field before the game — along with a number change from 54 to 5 — Sears was running the ball for the Monarchs.
“After the first carry I was like ‘Alright take a deep breath, we’re good now,’” Sears said.“It felt great actually.”
Sears had never played running back before Friday night, but he found the end zone in his first action and hopes he can stay there moving forward.
After back-to-back losses, the Monarchs now have to face the reality of this up and down season. They started with two losses, picked up three straight wins, and are now looking at two straight losses again.
“Good teams play consistently all the time,” Perkins said. “They don’t have ups and downs on a drive. They play consistent ball down the road and that’s what we have to do.”
Perkins said better and more fundamentals on the defensive side of the ball would also be beneficial.
“We’ve got to start tackling better,” he said. “I don’t know what happened tonight but we decided to play high hat and not get our shoulders involved and just grab. Hopefully we can get rid of that and just take care of business.”
Kobe Parlin’s performance may not have had a big impact on the stat sheet, but Perkins felt he was the best Monarch on the field on Friday night.
“He played his tail off tonight,” he said. “He played with great heart and desire and played a great game. He probably was the player of the game for us. He didn’t score and do all those things, but he did a lot of stuff tonight that was really special.”
Mark Morris (3-4) will look to get back to .500 on the road at Woodland next week.
Before the action
Keigan Baker’s number 22 was retired before the game, with family on hand for the occasion while his former coaches made statements. Baker, who passed away during a training swim in 2020 as a member of the Air Force, was an all-around athlete at Mark Morris.
He earned first-team all-state honors at linebacker his senior year while scoring the go-ahead touchdown and nabbed the game-sealing interception during the 2013 Civil War to give the Monarchs a 2A GSHL title.