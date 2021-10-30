2A Football: Ridgefield outlasts Woodland

RIDGEFIELD — Woodland’s season came to a close with a 47-14 loss to Ridgefield on Friday night. The Beavers kept it interesting longer than most teams have against the Spudders this season, but Ridgefield pulled away in lopsided fashion to down Woodland.

After Ridgefield scored in the first quarter on a 10-yard run from Davis Pankow, Woodland was ready to answer. The Beavers pieced together a methodical 16-play, 68-yard drive to score on a 6-yard pass from Brett Martynowicz to Dalton Beassie to knot the game at 7-7.

Then the Spudders poured in on with three more scores before the half, followed by three more in the third quarter to firmly put the Beavers in the rearview.

Martynowicz connected with Beassie again for a 22-yard score in the fourth to cap the scoring for both sides.

Beassie led the Beavers on the ground with 22 carries for 41 yards and caught five passes for 36 yards with the two scores through the air. Justin Philpot was the Beavers’ leading receiver with five catches for 46 yards. Martynowicz finished the night 14-for-31 for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Woodland’s season comes to a close with a 2-7 record with both wins coming against league opponents.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.