2A Football: Ridgefield beats beat up R.A. Long

R.A. Long is still looking to get back into the win column after a promising start to the season has turned into a bumpy road down the stretch. The Lumberjacks were able to score the most points of any team against undefeated Ridgefield this season, but they still lost 40-14 to the Spudders in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game.
“I was just really proud of the guys,” RAL coach Jon Barker said. “We started rotating some guys and moved the ball around and we just kind of maintained performance. It wasn’t a big letdown when we started moving guys around and I’m really happy when I see that.”
The Jacks are beat up, at multiple positions, forcing new faces into action and moving familiar faces to unfamiliar spots. Jamond Harris II is an example of that as he’s played nearly every skill position on offense for the Jacks, including seeing extended time at fullback in Friday’s loss.
“They say football doesn’t build character, it reveals it, and it’s one of those ones where it’s just a matter of next guy up and it literally has to be the next guy up,” Barker said. “You can’t sit and cry about what you don’t have.”
Despite the lack of a consistency in the lineup, Barker had his team prepared to play spoiler to the Spudders’ unbeaten season.
“We just came in and said records be damned, we’re going to come in and play football and try to get the upset,” Barker said.
But the Jacks made too many mistakes to take down this Spudders squad.
“It’s another week where we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot,” Barker said. “We have a good team, it’s just a matter of getting better at executing schemes.”
The Jacks did some rhythm through the air late in the game after the Spudders took a 40-0 lead. Shaun Mize completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Harris to break the shutout late in the third. Then Mize connected with Israel Rutherford from 16 yards in the fourth to give them the most of anyone against the Spudders.
“Penalties are improving, a lot better than where we were a few weeks ago as far as playing a better, cleaner game,” Barker said of another bright spot on Friday.
Now, R.A. Long (2-6) turns its attention to the rivalry against Mark Morris next week at Longview Memorial.
“We have to be disciplined on defense and we have to read guards,” Barker said of the plan of attack against MM. “We cannot have our eyes in the backfield and I’m just really emphasizing that to the guys.”
Barker added that they’ll also try to work on some new things and throw in some new wrinkles in order to take down the Monarchs.