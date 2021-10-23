2A Football: Ridgefield beats beat up R.A. Long

R.A. Long is still looking to get back into the win column after a promising start to the season has turned into a bumpy road down the stretch. The Lumberjacks were able to score the most points of any team against undefeated Ridgefield this season, but they still lost 40-14 to the Spudders in a 2A Greater St. Helens League game.

“I was just really proud of the guys,” RAL coach Jon Barker said. “We started rotating some guys and moved the ball around and we just kind of maintained performance. It wasn’t a big letdown when we started moving guys around and I’m really happy when I see that.”

The Jacks are beat up, at multiple positions, forcing new faces into action and moving familiar faces to unfamiliar spots. Jamond Harris II is an example of that as he’s played nearly every skill position on offense for the Jacks, including seeing extended time at fullback in Friday’s loss.

“They say football doesn’t build character, it reveals it, and it’s one of those ones where it’s just a matter of next guy up and it literally has to be the next guy up,” Barker said. “You can’t sit and cry about what you don’t have.”

Despite the lack of a consistency in the lineup, Barker had his team prepared to play spoiler to the Spudders’ unbeaten season.