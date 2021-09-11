2A Football: R.A. Long earns first win in two years in thriller vs. Franklin Pierce

TACOMA — It might have been nice for the football gods to have let Jon Barker savor his first win as it wound down. Instead, they put him through the ringer.
The final minutes of R.A. Long’s 21-20 win over Franklin Pierce saw a touchdown, a failed two-point conversion, two onside kicks, a turnover on downs, an interception, and a whole barrel-full of dramatics. Among all that, when did Barker finally get to breathe?
“When we kneeled with about 20 seconds left,” he said with a laugh.
But the Lumberjacks pulled it out. After 14 straight losses dating back to Week 2 of the 2019 season, R.A. Long has itself a win.
“It’s very rewarding for the players to see,” Barker said. “You keep preaching, ‘We’ve got to do the small things, we’ve got to do the work this summer, we’ve got to do seven-on-seven, we’ve got to get in the weight room.’ It’s nice for them to see the reward. It’s actually a tangible thing.
“It’s not like ‘We’re getting better.’ No, we actually beat somebody tonight. It puts a little boost in them, a little pep in your step, because we actually won a game now. You see that it’s not just a coach saying that it’s going to happen, you’ve actually seen it happen.”
And it didn’t come easy.
Franklin Pierce jumped out ahead 14-0, before the Lumberjacks stormed back to tie it up before halftime. Quarterback Shaun Mize gave RAL its first lead of the game in the third quarter with a touchdown on a 30-yard keeper, and from there it was a game of hold-on.
The Cardinals finally broke through late in the fourth quarter to make it 21-20, but as Perkins started to send out his kick block team, he realized the hosts were keeping their offense on the field to go for two. Even after Franklin Pierce took a timeout to mull the decision, the Cardinals came out to go for the game, and it was up to the RAL defense to hold.
“They really focused and said, ‘We can’t get hung up on the fact we gave up a touchdown,” Barker said. “Just focus on this play, one play at a time.’ The kids are doing a really good about trying to keep a positive mentality.”
Franklin Pierce stacked the box with big bodies, even bringing an extra offensive lineman to play fullback. After four quarters of close action, facing an RAL side that hadn’t seen out a victory in 736 days, the Cardinals wanted to break the Lumberjacks’ resolve — and their line.
Instead, the Jacks held.
“We just stacked him up at the 2,” Barker said. “It wasn’t even close.”
Down one, Franklin Pierce went for the onside kick, but while its attempt was a good one, a Cardinal strayed just a bit ahead and was flagged for being offside. The second kick sailed out of bounds, giving the Jacks the ball with great field position.
Mize led the offense down the field, but R.A. Long stalled out in the red zone, turning it over on downs with just over 40 seconds left. It turned out the Lumberjacks would need one more stop, and Kael Kochis got it, pulling down an interception to let Mize kneel down once and seal the win.
For the second straight week, R.A. Long fell behind early. Franklin Pierce’s first touchdown came on a long drive, with the Cardinals working their way down the field to score. The second one was the opposite, a big play that doubled the hole.
But a week after the Lumberjacks battled back to play Rochester even in the second half, Barker saw the fight remain in his squad.
“The confidence was there,” he said. “The kids knew they were in this. It’s not like the COVID season when we’d get down by 14 and they’d already put their heads down and pulled up their tent. We just kept working, kept coming.”
After a quarter where Barker said the Lumberjacks had deep shots available in the downfield passing game but just couldn’t connect, Mize got the scoring started with a long ball to Jamond Harris — the duo’s second scoring link-up in two games.
Then, Barker rolled the dice.
Last week against Rochester, Barker had Gabriel Tootoosis-Didier try a squib kick, trying to keep the ball out of star Talon Betts’ hands by placing in a gap behind the return team’s front line. Instead, the ball went a bit long, Betts got to it, and outran the entire coverage team for a touchdown. This time around, Barker called the same play, Tootoosis-Didier placed it shorter, and Diego Woodall won the footrace to the ball.
A few plays later, and Mize took a speed option around the edge to make it 14-14 after the extra point.
That put momentum solely on R.A. Long’s side, and the Lumberjacks kept it out of the break. And even when they lost it, they held just enough, seeing out Barker’s first win as coach in one of the most thrilling ways possible.
R.A. Long (1-1) will get its first 2A GSHL matchup of the season next Friday, when it hosts Hudson’s Bay.