2A Football: R.A. Long earns first win in two years in thriller vs. Franklin Pierce

Mize led the offense down the field, but R.A. Long stalled out in the red zone, turning it over on downs with just over 40 seconds left. It turned out the Lumberjacks would need one more stop, and Kael Kochis got it, pulling down an interception to let Mize kneel down once and seal the win.

For the second straight week, R.A. Long fell behind early. Franklin Pierce’s first touchdown came on a long drive, with the Cardinals working their way down the field to score. The second one was the opposite, a big play that doubled the hole.

But a week after the Lumberjacks battled back to play Rochester even in the second half, Barker saw the fight remain in his squad.

“The confidence was there,” he said. “The kids knew they were in this. It’s not like the COVID season when we’d get down by 14 and they’d already put their heads down and pulled up their tent. We just kept working, kept coming.”

After a quarter where Barker said the Lumberjacks had deep shots available in the downfield passing game but just couldn’t connect, Mize got the scoring started with a long ball to Jamond Harris — the duo’s second scoring link-up in two games.

Then, Barker rolled the dice.