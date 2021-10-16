2A Football: Panthers overwhelm Lumberjacks

WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long’s rough patch hit three games Friday, with a 41-10 loss to Washougal in 2A GSHL play.

“They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect,” RAL coach Jon Barker said. “We just didn’t react to it very well.”

Washougal needed only three plays to find the end zone on its first drive, and from there the Panthers were off and running, scoring once more in the first quarter and taking a 34-0 lead into halftime.

Washougal quarterback Holden Bea only threw two incompletions all night long, going 12-for-14 for 247 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Will Cooper ran past the Lumberjacks for 122 yards.

“Our defensive backfield struggled a little bit tonight with not letting anybody get deep on us, and a couple times we just failed to execute some tackles,” Barker said. “Defense is what we hung our hat on last week, but we kind of stumbled a little bit tonight there.”

On R.A. Long’s side of things, Shaun Mize threw for 212 yards, and Sammy Hopper, making his season debut, scored the Lumberjacks’ lone touchdown.