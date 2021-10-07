2A Football: No. 2 Spudders shut Monarchs out

RIDGEFIELD — Taking on the No. 2 2A team in the state was always going to be a big ask, and the Mark Morris football team had to do it short-handed on a short week Thursday, ultimately falling 42-0 to Ridgefield.
“I’ll give our kids credit, they tried their hardest and battled, and they never gave up,” MM coach Shawn Perkins said. “We’ll just have to work on the positives on that end, and keep them going.”
The Spudders racked up 268 yards — and ultimately, five of their six touchdowns — on the ground, slowly wearing down an undermanned and inexperienced Mark Morris front.
“They did a nice job blocking our defensive scheme,” Perkins said. “We had some young guys in there that probably weren’t quite ready to play against a bunch of seniors.”
Despite that, the Monarchs managed to keep things close early, jumping on a bad snap to snuff out Ridgefield’s first drive of the game, and possessing the ball long enough themselves to limit the Spudders to just one score in each of the first two quarters.
But on the other side of the ball, Mark Morris couldn't convert enough chances on offense to really give the upset hope any life. The Monarchs got inside the Ridgefield 10-yard line midway in the second quarter, but turned it over on downs.
Then when the Mark Morris offense got the ball to start the second half, the Monarchs made it as far as the Spudders’ 15, before an interception derailed things.
“That was a big turning point for us, and then they went on a long drive right after and scored,” Perkins said. “That kind of turned the tables right there. They took momentum away from us; we have to do a better job of keeping the ball in our hands, keeping momentum on our side, and working to put some points on the board when we have the chance.”
Kellen Desbians finished 5-for-20 through the air for 50 yards. The Monarchs found more success on the ground, despite having to continue to move pieces around.
Due to injuries, Perkins found himself without a running back, so Deacon Dietz moved from his usual spot on the edge to behind the quarterback; the junior took 26 carries for a team-high 81 yards.
“He did a nice job in there,” Perkins said. “Our line was actually blocking pretty well up front, and then we had a couple key injuries, and that kind of set us back a bit.”
Kobe Parlin gained 23 yards on five carries. Justus McCann had three rushes go for 23 yards, and also caught three passes for 23 yards.
Now, Mark Morris (3-3) will get an extra day to prepare for its matchup against Hockinson, slated for next Friday at Longview Memorial Stadium.