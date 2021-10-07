2A Football: No. 2 Spudders shut Monarchs out

RIDGEFIELD — Taking on the No. 2 2A team in the state was always going to be a big ask, and the Mark Morris football team had to do it short-handed on a short week Thursday, ultimately falling 42-0 to Ridgefield.

“I’ll give our kids credit, they tried their hardest and battled, and they never gave up,” MM coach Shawn Perkins said. “We’ll just have to work on the positives on that end, and keep them going.”

The Spudders racked up 268 yards — and ultimately, five of their six touchdowns — on the ground, slowly wearing down an undermanned and inexperienced Mark Morris front.

“They did a nice job blocking our defensive scheme,” Perkins said. “We had some young guys in there that probably weren’t quite ready to play against a bunch of seniors.”

Despite that, the Monarchs managed to keep things close early, jumping on a bad snap to snuff out Ridgefield’s first drive of the game, and possessing the ball long enough themselves to limit the Spudders to just one score in each of the first two quarters.

But on the other side of the ball, Mark Morris couldn't convert enough chances on offense to really give the upset hope any life. The Monarchs got inside the Ridgefield 10-yard line midway in the second quarter, but turned it over on downs.