2A Football: Monarchs shut down Panthers for second straight win

“We kind of let them back in the game there a little bit, but our kids rallied and shut it down in the fourth quarter and did a great job,” Perkins said. “It was fun to see our kids really play well.”

Perkins added that his defenders made clutch plays when MM needed them to keep the Panthers off the board in the fourth.

“Our defense stepped up too, we had some kids making some timely sacks and some knockdowns and made some timely plays,” Perkins said.

Dossen Morrow was a standout on the defensive side of the ball with two sacks for the Monarchs. Perkins also mentioned Kobe Parlin’s stellar play in the secondary as a key to MM shutting down the Panthers passing attack.

“I think the kids are starting to really buy in to what we’re doing and our rotations are really coming together on the offensive and defensive lines,” Perkins said of the win.

Desbiens took some more steps in the right direction in his fourth start at quarterback for MM, but there is still some learning to do for the junior signal-caller.

“He kind of had some little ups and downs but he made plays when he had to and he still has a few growing pains there, but he’s getting to where we want to be,” Perkins said.