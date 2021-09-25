2A Football: Monarchs shut down Panthers for second straight win

Mark Morris has flipped the script. After suffering back-to-back losses to open the year, the Monarchs have now evened their record with back-to-back wins after picking up a 21-14 victory over Washougal on Friday in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup.
“It was great to see an all-around good team effort and team improvement as well,” MM coach Shawn Perkins said.
Mark Morris was tasked with shutting down the Panther’s passing attack, and after seeing a heavy dose of empty-backfield sets, the MM defense grounded the Washougal Air Assault.
“They came out and threw the ball and spread us out all over the park,” Perkins said. “Our kids had to adjust to that after playing some pretty good running teams.”
Mark Morris got the scoring started with a 7-yard touchdown scamper by Justus McCann in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
Jaden Anderson also found the goal line in the second quarter from a yard out and Kellen Desbiens found Jaxon Eaton for the two-point conversion to put the Monarchs up by an even 14-0 heading into the locker room at the half.
The Panthers adjusted at the half and scored twice in the third quarter on passing plays of 45 and 25 yards, but the Monarchs answered with a 32-yard TD pass from Desbiens to Eaton to take a 21-14 lead into the fourth where the MM defense stepped up and shut down the Panthers to seal the win.
“We kind of let them back in the game there a little bit, but our kids rallied and shut it down in the fourth quarter and did a great job,” Perkins said. “It was fun to see our kids really play well.”
Perkins added that his defenders made clutch plays when MM needed them to keep the Panthers off the board in the fourth.
“Our defense stepped up too, we had some kids making some timely sacks and some knockdowns and made some timely plays,” Perkins said.
Dossen Morrow was a standout on the defensive side of the ball with two sacks for the Monarchs. Perkins also mentioned Kobe Parlin’s stellar play in the secondary as a key to MM shutting down the Panthers passing attack.
“I think the kids are starting to really buy in to what we’re doing and our rotations are really coming together on the offensive and defensive lines,” Perkins said of the win.
Desbiens took some more steps in the right direction in his fourth start at quarterback for MM, but there is still some learning to do for the junior signal-caller.
“He kind of had some little ups and downs but he made plays when he had to and he still has a few growing pains there, but he’s getting to where we want to be,” Perkins said.
Mark Morris (2-2) will try to pick up their third straight win next week on the road against Hudson’s Bay.